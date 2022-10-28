ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Jake Paul Open To Fighting Brother, Logan, After Anderson Silva Fight

Conor McGregor, Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz, KSI ... Logan Paul?!?!. Jake Paul says he'd actually consider going to war with his own blood in the boxing ring after he beats up on Anderson Silva on Saturday ... telling TMZ Sports he's ready to set up some MASSIVE fights. Of course,...
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade

Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
TMZ.com

Troy Aikman Shows Off Arm In Viral 'Eight Can Challenge' Video

Watch out, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush ... Troy Aikman showed he's still got magic left in his right arm -- knockin' down 12 beer cans with two, pinpoint 20-yard throws!!. The Dallas Cowboys legend hit a field in Texas to complete the feat -- and while he tells TMZ Sports the footage might not be "100 percent" real ... he did say the accuracy he showcased in the vid is legit!!
