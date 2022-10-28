Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Open To Fighting Brother, Logan, After Anderson Silva Fight
Conor McGregor, Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz, KSI ... Logan Paul?!?!. Jake Paul says he'd actually consider going to war with his own blood in the boxing ring after he beats up on Anderson Silva on Saturday ... telling TMZ Sports he's ready to set up some MASSIVE fights. Of course,...
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade
Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
2 identified NFL teams reportedly open to trading first-round pick for Bradley Chubb
Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb is the best player being shopped before the NFL trade deadline, with the 26-year-old
TMZ.com
Troy Aikman Shows Off Arm In Viral 'Eight Can Challenge' Video
Watch out, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush ... Troy Aikman showed he's still got magic left in his right arm -- knockin' down 12 beer cans with two, pinpoint 20-yard throws!!. The Dallas Cowboys legend hit a field in Texas to complete the feat -- and while he tells TMZ Sports the footage might not be "100 percent" real ... he did say the accuracy he showcased in the vid is legit!!
TMZ.com
'Pawn Stars' Rick, Chumlee Check Out $1 Mil Pokémon Card Owned by Raiders Star
"Pawn Stars" Rick Harrison and Chumlee have a chance to snap up a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia ... courtesy of an NFL player holding on to a Pokémon card worth 6 figures!!!. Rick and Chum met up with Raiders' linebacker Blake Martinez Thursday night during a meet and greet...
