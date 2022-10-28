Read full article on original website
UK’s FTSE 100 dips as commodity stocks weigh
(Reuters) – UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in commodity-linked stocks, even as reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could extend a freeze on British foreign aid soothed some nerves. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE...
Marketmind: Fed peak rate talk meets China curbs, grain strain
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A potentially pivotal week for U.S. monetary policy has been given a new twist from fresh ‘terminal rate’ speculation, with worrying world growth signals from China and global inflation fears stoked by higher grain prices.
Bond investors like short maturities, on guard even as smaller Fed hikes loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Many bond investors are playing it safe on the short end of the yield curve, even as Federal Reserve officials have started to float the idea of smaller interest rate hikes as soon as the December policy meeting. Investors widely expect the Fed this week...
Europe-listed Brazil stocks, Petrobras slip after Lula election win
LONDON (Reuters) – German-listed shares in Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras slipped more than 7% in early European trade after leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election. Petrobras shares slipped to 12.4 euros, levels last seen in early October,...
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Panasonic Q2 profit falls 11% but exceeds estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp posted on Monday an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, but performed better than analysts’ estimates. It reported 86.1 billion yen ($582.54 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 81.6 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
Nitro Software receives $320 million offer from KKR’s Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia’s Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc’s Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11%...
Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement. The company didn’t give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
Saudi’s Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said on Friday that they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
Germany set to attach conditions to gas price ‘brake’, sources say
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government is likely to insist companies that benefit from a planned “brake” on gas prices meet conditions, such as staying in the country or preserving 90% of the jobs they provide for a year, sources familiar with matter told Reuters. Berlin last...
