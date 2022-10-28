Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
Lake County News
Supervisors to consider giving themselves a hefty raise, accepting park property and money donation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The supervisors this week will discuss giving themselves a hefty 38% raise, the latest in a multimillion dollar series of pay increases the county has used a 2019 study to justify, and also will consider formally accepting hundreds of acres of land and money for a new park in Clearlake Oaks.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Friday, Oct. 7
Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. UNK SUBJ IS BANGING ON HIS DOOR. NFI. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/3D, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 05:20 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VANDALISM 2210070020. Occurred at Stone Fire Pizza on Lakeport Bl. 594 TO VEH..RP IS IN THE...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
Lake County News
Lake County News Editorial: Lauding state and congressional leaders’ Lake County focus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rural areas like Lake County need champions, people who don’t overlook small communities or their unique cultural and economic values. It’s especially true now, when political stakes seem the highest and most volatile in decades. That is prompting us to share our support...
kymkemp.com
Free Large Item Dump Day in Willow Creek on November 5th
Caltrans, the Willow Creek Community Services District (CSD), and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
krcrtv.com
Redding holds annual drive thru event in recognition of "National Drug Take Back Day"
REDDING, Ca. — As part of national Drug Prevention Month, Saturday was national Drug Take Back Day. At a busy Redding city hall, a drive thru event in recognition of the day was organized by the Shasta County Chemical People, in partnership with Redding Police and the Shasta County District Attorney.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show
On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
Lake County News
Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
actionnewsnow.com
The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico began its illegal camping enforcement at Windchime Park on Thursday. All the RVs and cars that used to line Humboldt Avenue near Windchime Park are gone. All of the tents that were also pitched there are gone. Chico Public Works crews moved in,...
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
Lake County News
Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California homes face PG&E delays for power connections. Frustrated leaders seek options
Home builders, contractors and elected officials in the Fresno region and across Pacific Gas & Electric’s service area are expressing growing frustration over lengthy delays by the utility company to get new homes, subdivisions and building projects hooked up to the electrical grid. The concerns are reportedly connected to...
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators this week over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on...
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
