On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO