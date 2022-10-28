ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Oct. 7

Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. UNK SUBJ IS BANGING ON HIS DOOR. NFI. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/3D, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 05:20 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VANDALISM 2210070020. Occurred at Stone Fire Pizza on Lakeport Bl. 594 TO VEH..RP IS IN THE...
LAKEPORT, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022

CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
kymkemp.com

Free Large Item Dump Day in Willow Creek on November 5th

Caltrans, the Willow Creek Community Services District (CSD), and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show

On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal

EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

