Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
John Redding’s Plan to Build a Modern Hospital on the Mendocino Coast—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
Lake County News
Lake County News Editorial: Lauding state and congressional leaders’ Lake County focus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rural areas like Lake County need champions, people who don’t overlook small communities or their unique cultural and economic values. It’s especially true now, when political stakes seem the highest and most volatile in decades. That is prompting us to share our support...
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
mendofever.com
The Emerald Triangle’s Top Cops Slam Legislation Mandating They Run for Office During Presidential Elections
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced on Friday he will retire on December 30, 2022, just days before his third term as sheriff was slated to begin. Speaking to residents of Lake County in a video on LCSO’s Facebook page, Sheriff Martin cited Assembly Bill 759 as a major influence in his decision.
Lake County News
Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
Lake County News
Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
lakecountybloom.com
“Proud to Be in the Trades” Launches in Kelseyville at Lady Luck Garage
In partnership with Lake Family Resource Center, Lady Luck Ladies and Friends announces the launch of a new charitable program, “Proud to be in the Trades.”. Lady Luck Garage is inviting the community to join them in supporting Lady Luck Ladies & Friends, an “all wheels welcome” car club launching a new charitable program: “Proud to be in the Trades.”
Lake County News
Museums of Lake County to open new exhibit, ‘Between the Pages: Perspectives of Lake County History from its Family Bibles’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Museums of Lake County will open an exhibit in early November on the role of the Bible as a tool for family record keeping, historical research, political ceremonies and how their preservation in museums keeps these records for future genealogists. Included in the exhibit...
thecommunityvoice.com
Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center
On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Oct. 6
Officer initiated activity at O’Reilly Auto Parts, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at O’Reilly Auto Parts, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 00:41 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2210060006. Officer initiated activity at Lakeside Lanes, Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. BHD. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 00:44 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2210060007. Occurred on...
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Sunday dining pop-up in Mendocino, a new restaurant coming to Point Arena, fun food events and more!
MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — We’re entering into one of the busiest times of the year in Mendocino County: the holiday season. But, don’t fret dear reader! You have about a week of respite left before social media is filled with a bombardment of pumpkin pies and turkey recipes. For now, we embrace new dining options, upcoming foodie fundraisers, and more. Here’s the latest food and beverage news!
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Oct. 26
Occurred at Vfw on Veterans Ln. KITCHEN MOTION / resp not responding. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Jago Av. RP STS THAT HER HUSBAND IS YELLING / RESP IS HBD / NEG WEAPONS / RESP IS IN THE BEDROOM / RESP LIVES AT THE RESD. Cellular E911 Call:. Lat:38.958597...
travelawaits.com
My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California
The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
Lodging
Best Western Dry Creek Inn Completes Villa Toscana Renovation and Rebrand
The Best Western Dry Creek Inn, owned and operated by the Krug family in Healdsburg, California, announced the completion of an interior renovation of its Villa Toscana building. The 60 villas in the Villa Toscana building are being converted and rebranded into a separate boutique property, The Lodge at Healdsburg | Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered. Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
Comments / 1