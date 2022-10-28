ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
LAKEPORT, CA
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
“Proud to Be in the Trades” Launches in Kelseyville at Lady Luck Garage

In partnership with Lake Family Resource Center, Lady Luck Ladies and Friends announces the launch of a new charitable program, “Proud to be in the Trades.”. Lady Luck Garage is inviting the community to join them in supporting Lady Luck Ladies & Friends, an “all wheels welcome” car club launching a new charitable program: “Proud to be in the Trades.”
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center

On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Oct. 6

Officer initiated activity at O’Reilly Auto Parts, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at O’Reilly Auto Parts, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 00:41 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2210060006. Officer initiated activity at Lakeside Lanes, Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. BHD. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 00:44 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2210060007. Occurred on...
LAKEPORT, CA
Mendocino Flavors: Sunday dining pop-up in Mendocino, a new restaurant coming to Point Arena, fun food events and more!

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — We’re entering into one of the busiest times of the year in Mendocino County: the holiday season. But, don’t fret dear reader! You have about a week of respite left before social media is filled with a bombardment of pumpkin pies and turkey recipes. For now, we embrace new dining options, upcoming foodie fundraisers, and more. Here’s the latest food and beverage news!
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Oct. 26

Occurred at Vfw on Veterans Ln. KITCHEN MOTION / resp not responding. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Jago Av. RP STS THAT HER HUSBAND IS YELLING / RESP IS HBD / NEG WEAPONS / RESP IS IN THE BEDROOM / RESP LIVES AT THE RESD. Cellular E911 Call:. Lat:38.958597...
CLEARLAKE, CA
My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California

The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
MENDOCINO, CA
Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
Lodging

Best Western Dry Creek Inn Completes Villa Toscana Renovation and Rebrand

The Best Western Dry Creek Inn, owned and operated by the Krug family in Healdsburg, California, announced the completion of an interior renovation of its Villa Toscana building. The 60 villas in the Villa Toscana building are being converted and rebranded into a separate boutique property, The Lodge at Healdsburg | Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered.  Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
PETALUMA, CA

