Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO