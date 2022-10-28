Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Hire Matt Quatraro
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases
Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
Sporting News
Astros' Framber Valdez denies claims of substance on hand: 'I've been checked twice by the umpires'
Framber Valdez was dealing for the Astros against the Phillies on Saturday night. He gave Houston the longest start in a World Series game since 2019, holding Philadelphia to one run over 6 1/3 innings. But given the Astros' history in the World Series, any little thing that looks suspicious...
Sporting News
What is Bryce Harper's necklace? Phillies star unveils new bling for World Series
Joc Pederson brought the pearl necklace to the forefront of baseball fashion last year during the Braves' World Series run. It looks as if another NL East outfielder is hoping to do something similar in 2022. Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper has been spotted with some shiny bling around his...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker And Rob Thomson, Two Very Different Baseball Lifers, Meet In World Series
The term “baseball lifer” is used frequently in the sport, but the phrase does not define one particular set of experiences. Need proof? Look no further than the skippers in this year’s World Series. Phillies manager Rob Thomson and Astros manager Dusty Baker have spent a great...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Sporting News
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today
The great southpaw earned his first and only MVP award 59 years ago today
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/22
The World Series shifts to Philadelphia on this Halloween night, with the Astros and Phillies knotted up at 1-1. After a classic Game 1, Houston cruised through Game 2, touching up Zack Wheeler for his worst start of this postseason. The Phillies surely aren’t upset to have escaped Houston with a split, but Games 3 and 4 will give the Astros a chance to showcase their superior pitching depth. We’ll see if the underdogs can hang as they return home.
Sporting News
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Astros vs. Phillies Game 3
The Astros tied the World Series up at a game apiece by winning Game 2 in Houston. Now comes the daunting task of playing at Citizens Bank Park as the World Series shifts to Philadelphia, where the Phillies are undefeated in four games this postseason. The Phillies were unable to...
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
Sporting News
Why is Bryce Harper a designated hitter? Explaining the Phillies star's position during World Series
Bryce Harper has made his presence felt in the outfield during his MLB career. The dynamic star drew attention early on for running into walls and putting his body on the line to make plays. While he has toned that down in recent years, he still has one of the best outfield arms in baseball.
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)
Marlins Park opened in Miami in 2012.Roberto Coquis, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. After a seven-year dose of Don Mattingly, the Miami Marlins have decided their next manager should be long on youth even if he’s short on experience.
Sporting News
With painful Game 1 loss, Astros again show their biggest World Series weakness is playing at home
HOUSTON — The Astros lost a home game in the World Series. Again. It’s become a disturbing habit for the American League’s best team. And, folks, it’s hard to win World Series titles when you can’t win games in your home ballpark. The Astros have...
Comments / 0