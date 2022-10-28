ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases

Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
NEW YORK STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/22

The World Series shifts to Philadelphia on this Halloween night, with the Astros and Phillies knotted up at 1-1. After a classic Game 1, Houston cruised through Game 2, touching up Zack Wheeler for his worst start of this postseason. The Phillies surely aren’t upset to have escaped Houston with a split, but Games 3 and 4 will give the Astros a chance to showcase their superior pitching depth. We’ll see if the underdogs can hang as they return home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy