The Independent

Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween

Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa's Draco Malfoy Halloween Costume Is Proof Polyjuice Potion Exists

JoJo Siwa solemnly swears she's up to no good. In preparation for Halloween, the "Boomerang" singer pulled on her best scowl and a pair of black-and-green robes to transform into Hogwarts's most entitled first year: Draco Malfoy. "This is Crabbe and Goyle, and I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy," Siwa mouths along to the character's iconic line from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as she extends a hand toward the camera in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. Selling us on the idea that polyjuice potion is real, Siwa also seemingly dyed her hair bleach blond and slicked it back in a perfect imitation of Tom Felton's 2001 costume.
Hypebae

Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween

While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
TMZ.com

'SNL' Star Chris Redd Injury Photos From Brutal Attack

'SNL' alum Chris Redd is smiling through the pain after being attacked in New York City ... his nose is stitched up and his eyes are swollen and bruised. TMZ obtained these photos of the injuries Chris sustained when he was ambushed by a man with brass knuckles this week while heading into the Comedy Cellar.
Upworthy

Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies

Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

Kanye West's antisemitic rants have pretty much destroyed his brand, and it's real -- Tom and Gisele are no more. So we gotta ask ...
HollywoodLife

TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this pumpkin head is an actress who iconically plummeted off a bridge -- falling to her death -- and transcended into a ghost!. Her long list of acting achievements and freak-filled roles commenced in the '80s, continued through the '90s and she put an even bigger mark on Hollywood after chumming up with a little mouse in the early 2000s. On a spookier note, she starred in the horror/fiction series "The Exorcist."
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot’s Expansion

Walt Disney Co. theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey’s Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
TMZ.com

Evan Peters Went Method for Dahmer Role, Techniques to Shake Darkness

Evan Peters says he had to transform himself into Jeffrey Dahmer to do the story justice -- and he means that literally ... 'cause the dude went totally method for the killer role. The actor dished Saturday about what exactly went into preparing for the job when he was cast...
disneydining.com

Long Lines in Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Enjoy These Experiences Instead!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to some of the most popular destinations and experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land. Throughout these popular areas, Guests can find thrilling and beloved attractions that always boast lengthy wait times such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.
TMZ.com

Ty Dolla $ign All for Ye's Music Streaming, Charts Pairing Hip Hop and R&B

Kanye West's downward spiral isn't impacting his music on streaming platforms -- not yet, anyway, and Ty Dolla $ign's supremely confident their "Ego Death" will be just fine. We bumped into Ty$ at Dash Radio in Hollywood, where he was all about showing off his freshly manicured nails -- but we got him to weigh in on the future of Ye's music and the Billboard charts.

