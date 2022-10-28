One look at their inventory tells you exactly what they’re good at. There is a name currently circulating within the automotive enthusiast community in regards to Corvettes. Especially when discussing ZR1 models, chances are you’ll hear about C&N Motors soon enough. That is because recently they have become one of the only dealerships where you can find multiple ZR1 Corvettes. So what happened to all of the ZR1s? Or more importantly, why has C&N gained such a substantial reputation for them?

23 MINUTES AGO