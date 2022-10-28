Read full article on original website
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes...
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
Panasonic Q2 profit falls 11% but exceeds estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp posted on Monday an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, but performed better than analysts’ estimates. It reported 86.1 billion yen ($582.54 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 81.6 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
U.S. rail watchdog orders top carriers to report service metrics for 6 more months
(Reuters) – The U.S. rail regulator has asked the country’s biggest freight carriers to continue reporting crucial service metrics for six more months, following its initial order aimed at fixing congestion, downtime and delays reported earlier this year. The Surface Transportation Board (STB) in April held a public...
German union calls for strikes at Airbus, other companies
BERLIN (Reuters) – German trade union IG Metal Kueste said it has called on several thousand workers to strike on Tuesday at 15 sites, including Airbus in Hamburg. The warning strikes are to last up to four hours, the union said on Monday. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by...
Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports – Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday. “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement...
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote. Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global...
Marketmind: Fed peak rate talk meets China curbs, grain strain
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A potentially pivotal week for U.S. monetary policy has been given a new twist from fresh ‘terminal rate’ speculation, with worrying world growth signals from China and global inflation fears stoked by higher grain prices.
Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in...
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
BEIJING (Reuters) – Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou city, fearing the returnees may trigger coronavirus outbreaks. Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Four Malaysian telcos agree to use state 5G network
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four Malaysian mobile operators said on Monday they had agreed to use the government’s state-owned 5G network, paving the way for 5G services to be rolled out to customers after months of delayed talks. Malaysia’s 5G plans had been repeatedly set back since last...
UK’s FTSE 100 dips as commodity stocks weigh
(Reuters) – UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in commodity-linked stocks, even as reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could extend a freeze on British foreign aid soothed some nerves. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE...
Delhi stops construction as pollution set to worsen from Tuesday
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Delhi has suspended most construction and demolition activities as air quality in the Indian capital is set to worsen from Tuesday because of calmer winds and other meteorological conditions, a government minister said. The city of about 20 million, the world’s most polluted capital, turns...
COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation
(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House will host officials from 37 countries and 13 global companies in Washington this week to address the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, including the illicit use of cryptocurrencies, a senior U.S. official said. The in-person meeting follows last year’s virtual...
