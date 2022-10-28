ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Voters to weigh in on how city finds future fire, police chiefs

It’s not every day a voter gets to weigh in on important policies for a city’s police and fire departments. In fact, it’s usually not even every couple of years. Yet in just over a week, those living within Bakersfield city limits will decide whether future police and fire chiefs will still have to come from inside their respective departments.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Tastries owner is living her faith

For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller. The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City of Shafter gets $6M for new police substation

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter was presented with a check for $6 million Thursday to fund a new substation for the city’s police and fire departments at Gossamer Road. Chief of Police Kevin Zimmerman says Shafter is a rapidly growing city with more than 2,000 new homes expected to be built by […]
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters

Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication

The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk runaway teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Hadar Road just south of Berkshire Road, according to officials. Jacob is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

