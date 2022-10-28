Read full article on original website
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Tulare firefighters investigating abandoned structure fire
Firefighters were initially called out for an unknown type of fire Sunday morning in the area of K St. and San Joaquin Ave.
Bakersfield Californian
Voters to weigh in on how city finds future fire, police chiefs
It’s not every day a voter gets to weigh in on important policies for a city’s police and fire departments. In fact, it’s usually not even every couple of years. Yet in just over a week, those living within Bakersfield city limits will decide whether future police and fire chiefs will still have to come from inside their respective departments.
‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
3 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Highway 99, forces closure of southbound lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car […]
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
delanonow.com
22nd Church Anniversary Celebration of World Harvest International Church of Delano
This weekend, World Harvest Int’l Church of Delano will celebrate its 22nd Year of Ministry. In addition, the congregation will honor Pastor David Vivas, Jr. since October is observed as “Pastor Appreciation Month.”. Guest speaker for service on Sunday, October 30 is Pastor Angelo Frazier of RiverLakes Community...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Tastries owner is living her faith
For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller. The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a...
City of Shafter gets $6M for new police substation
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter was presented with a check for $6 million Thursday to fund a new substation for the city’s police and fire departments at Gossamer Road. Chief of Police Kevin Zimmerman says Shafter is a rapidly growing city with more than 2,000 new homes expected to be built by […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters
Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
47-Year-Old Casey Wootten Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 58 west of Lokeren Road.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
BPD searching for at-risk runaway teen boy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Hadar Road just south of Berkshire Road, according to officials. Jacob is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 […]
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
Slow down and pay attention at Bakersfield's most dangerous intersections
The top three most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield have seen a combined 100+ car accidents over the last decade.
