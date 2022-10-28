Read full article on original website
German union calls for strikes at Airbus, other companies
BERLIN (Reuters) – German trade union IG Metal Kueste said it has called on several thousand workers to strike on Tuesday at 15 sites, including Airbus in Hamburg. The warning strikes are to last up to four hours, the union said on Monday. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by...
U.S. rail watchdog orders top carriers to report service metrics for 6 more months
(Reuters) – The U.S. rail regulator has asked the country’s biggest freight carriers to continue reporting crucial service metrics for six more months, following its initial order aimed at fixing congestion, downtime and delays reported earlier this year. The Surface Transportation Board (STB) in April held a public...
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
Fewer German companies feel threatened than during pandemic – Ifo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Far fewer German businesses feel their survival is at risk now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by economic institute Ifo showed on Monday. The survey of some 7,000 businesses, conducted from Oct. 4 to 24, showed 7.5% felt their economic survival...
FAA says has not approved Mexico’s plan to regain Category 1 aviation rating- source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved a plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities had...
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes...
Macau to conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Macau’s government said on Monday it would conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 as the world’s biggest gambling hub grapples to contain the spread of the virus, which has seen authorities reinstate tough curbs. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie...
‘Manmade disaster’: Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged. By comparison,...
Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in...
Brazil highway police blockades fan voter-suppression fears
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Widespread allegations of illegal roadblocks by Brazil’s Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the poor northeast of Brazil sparked fears of potential vote suppression that could benefit far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s tense runoff election. Brazilians cast their votes on Sunday in...
Europe-listed Brazil stocks, Petrobras slip after Lula election win
LONDON (Reuters) – German-listed shares in Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras slipped more than 7% in early European trade after leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election. Petrobras shares slipped to 12.4 euros, levels last seen in early October,...
Saudi’s Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said on Friday that they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.
Canada’s Trudeau says clear action plan needed to address Haiti crisis
WINNIPEG (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. “I’m so pleased that...
Brazil election officials brace for tense Sunday vote as Bolsonaro cries foul
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led...
Ecuador Energy Minister Xavier Vera resigns amid corruption investigation
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s energy minister Xavier Vera resigned on Friday amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes. “I’m taking a step to the side with the sole purpose of being able to concentrate entirely on defending the...
Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote. Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global...
