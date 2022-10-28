Read full article on original website
Funeral services for Oct. 31, 2022
Jeffrey Barnes, 61, Buttonwillow, Oct. 29 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction
Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Kennedy beats Chavez 21-3 to capture first SSL title in school history
DELANO— There have been plenty of ups and downs for the Kennedy football program since its first varsity game in 2009. There was a 30-game losing streak, followed a few seasons later by three Central Section championships in five years. But through it all, one thing had eluded the Thunderbirds — a league title.
