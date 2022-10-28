Read full article on original website
Roger Ramjet
3d ago
High-rise buildings on a barrier island... What could possibly go wrong? 🤔
8
Tim Crater
2d ago
they won't listen to the cheap skates that don't want to pay for repairs anymore. more people homeless now. that's Florida. the residents can't deny and wait for collapse like the building that collapsed like a republican economy.
2
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
3 freed from Miami elevator, lifted 3 floors to safety
Photos show Miami firefighters' daring rescue after three adults got stuck in an elevator.
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Click10.com
Guilty: Huffing South Florida driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A young Fort Lauderdale man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash, which killed a...
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff's Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
Over A Dozen People Busted In Million Dollar Car Theft Ring In Florida
Miami-Dade police have arrested more than a dozen people who are believed to be connected with a Florida car theft ring. The grand theft arrests come after months of investigating. Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra said they began receiving call from the Sea Port Operations detectives about cars being shipped out of the state.
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station
If you recently purchased a Lottery ticket in Florida, you may want to check your numbers because a winning ticket worth over $153,000 was recently sold at a Florida gas station. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 3