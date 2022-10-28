Read full article on original website
Related
Houston tries to remain competitive in AAC, visits SMU
Houston will be looking to remain in the picture for a conference title when it travels up I-45 to play
Jeff Lebby on Marvin Mims: 'We're going to continue to have confidence in him'
It was a tough performance for Marvin Mims on Saturday. Uncharacteristic really. But even the best players have that outlier game, which is what his performance against Iowa State was. An outlier. After going for nine receptions and 106 yards against Kansas, Mims struggled against Iowa State. In the win,...
Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109
Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109
Comments / 0