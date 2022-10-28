ECU-BYU Gameday: Three players to watch

Malik Fleming, CB

The ECU cornerback had a standout game against UCF as part of a dominant defensive effort in a win. Fleming had an interception, four tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He has come away with an interception in back-to-back games and has recorded three of his five pass breakups in the past two weeks. At 5-foot-10, Fleming gives up as many as six inches to some of BYU’s taller receivers, though the ECU junior said he relishes the challenge. Fleming has started every game for ECU and is the team’s top coverage corner. The Pirates have been vulnerable in the passing game at times this season and Fleming and the defense will be tested again on Friday by a talented passing QB.

Puka Nacua, WR

The BYU junior can make plays as both a receiver and as a rusher. Nacua has two receiving touchdowns this season, both coming in the past two games. He also has four rushing touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Nacua is the shortest player among a tall group of receivers that will play on Friday. BYU leading receiver Kody Epps will miss Friday’s game with an injury, so Nacua’s involvement in the offense should only increase. He has 19 receptions this season, and after a slow start has really been a focal point of the Cougars’ offense. He’s made 15 catches in the past two weeks that have produced consecutive 100-yard performances. With a thinned group of BYU pass-catchers, keep an eye on Nacua.

Jaren Hall, QB

The BYU quarterback presents yet another challenge for an ECU defense that has defended the run well but has issues in the passing game. Hall is tied for eighth in the nation with 19 passing touchdowns. His 2,101 passing yards are 14th. The junior is completing 65 percent of his passes and he has thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven of eight games this season. Hall doesn’t make many mistakes with just three interceptions. He does have a tendency to put the ball on the ground, with five fumbles, though four of them have been recovered. Hall has thrown for seven touchdowns and two interceptions during BYU’s three-game losing streak. More of a passer than a runner, Hall has 124 rushing yards with no touchdowns.