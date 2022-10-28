ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

ECU-BYU Gameday: Three players to watch

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qynel_0iplyfUE00

Malik Fleming, CB

The ECU cornerback had a standout game against UCF as part of a dominant defensive effort in a win. Fleming had an interception, four tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He has come away with an interception in back-to-back games and has recorded three of his five pass breakups in the past two weeks. At 5-foot-10, Fleming gives up as many as six inches to some of BYU’s taller receivers, though the ECU junior said he relishes the challenge. Fleming has started every game for ECU and is the team’s top coverage corner. The Pirates have been vulnerable in the passing game at times this season and Fleming and the defense will be tested again on Friday by a talented passing QB.

Puka Nacua, WR

The BYU junior can make plays as both a receiver and as a rusher. Nacua has two receiving touchdowns this season, both coming in the past two games. He also has four rushing touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Nacua is the shortest player among a tall group of receivers that will play on Friday. BYU leading receiver Kody Epps will miss Friday’s game with an injury, so Nacua’s involvement in the offense should only increase. He has 19 receptions this season, and after a slow start has really been a focal point of the Cougars’ offense. He’s made 15 catches in the past two weeks that have produced consecutive 100-yard performances. With a thinned group of BYU pass-catchers, keep an eye on Nacua.

Jaren Hall, QB

The BYU quarterback presents yet another challenge for an ECU defense that has defended the run well but has issues in the passing game. Hall is tied for eighth in the nation with 19 passing touchdowns. His 2,101 passing yards are 14th. The junior is completing 65 percent of his passes and he has thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven of eight games this season. Hall doesn’t make many mistakes with just three interceptions. He does have a tendency to put the ball on the ground, with five fumbles, though four of them have been recovered. Hall has thrown for seven touchdowns and two interceptions during BYU’s three-game losing streak. More of a passer than a runner, Hall has 124 rushing yards with no touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
piratemedia1.com

Conrad’s game winning kick sends the Pirates bowling

East Carolina University (6-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) football defeated Brigham Young University (BYU) (4-5, 0-0 Independent) on Oct. 28 in a 27-24 victory that came down to the wire in Provo, Utah. BYU, as many of the Pirates’ opponents before, won the coin toss and elected to defer the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

South Lenoir High School student wins national FFA competition

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High School student won the top award in the Creed Speaking competition at the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 27. Sophomore Rachel Noble faced off against 46 other state representatives in a competition based on memorizing, reciting...
KINSTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: The fun, laughs, & bloopers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -These last 25 years, in addition to bringing you the news, have also been packed with fun, laughs, and bloopers at times. As I continue to look back on those 25 years I’m reflecting on some of the moments that made us laugh here, and hopefully, you at home as well.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
GOLDSBORO, NC
flcourier.com

At least 10 million new Black voters likely headed to the polls

If pollsters believe African Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on Oct. 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville with the goal of registering 10 million more Black voters.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Potential Tropical Cyclone heading toward Central America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed over the Caribbean Sea Sunday. This system has maximum winds of 40 mph which is strongest to classify as a tropical storm, however the circulation isn’t complete, so it is not yet a tropical storm. The organization of the system is expected to improve, making it Tropical Storm Lisa tonight or Monday.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Trunk or Treat at Greene County Sports Complex on Halloween

A Trunk or Treat will be held at the Greene County Sports Complex, at 84 N. Perry Drive in Snow Hill on Monday, October 31st, from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm. This event is sponsored by Snow Hill Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and Greene Central High School National Honor Society.
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver hits and kills cyclist, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said. On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Day in the life of Greenville Fire/Rescue

Editor’s note: Catch “9 On The Positive Side” each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and each Sunday at noon on Eastern Carolina CW. You can also watch episodes on the 9OTPS website by clicking here. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT Meteorologist David Sawyer got an inside look at the operations of Greenville Fire/Rescue. Friday was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy