Mililani, HI

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Mililani

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ak1CS_0iplwV6m00

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
scoringlive.com

Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title

MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Stonefish Grill

We’re checking in with a local restaurant on the North Shore in Haleiwa that’s continuing its great food experience with some brand-new menu options. We’re talking about the Stonefish Grill. Joining us with all the details is Kanani Oury, co-owner of Stonefish Grill.
HALEIWA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four Rainbow Wahine earn All-Big West Soccer honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the completion of their 2022 season, four University of Hawaii women’s soccer players earned postseason honors from the Big West Conference. The four recognized were headlined by Eliza Ammendolia who earned a spot on the All-Big West First team — her third All-big west nod...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday Morning Weather - Lingering Showers and Moderate Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trades will focus showers over windward and mauka areas through mid-week. Locally heavy showers remain possible through today, thanks to a receding upper trough northeast of the islands. Expect breezy trades and greater shower coverage by late Wednesday through Thursday. Small northwest and north swell energy will...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at nearby restaurant triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a nearby restaurant forces evacuations at Windward Mall Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after 12 p.m. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Community Policy