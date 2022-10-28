ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Dan Cox visits Hurlock factory

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gbnl_0iplvjYH00

CAMBRIDGE — Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox visited Hurlock on Thursday, Oct. 20, as part of a tour of businesses on the Eastern Shore.

Cox, the Republican nominee, toured Day Star Manufacturing and conversed with staff about the plastic injection molding products produced at the facility.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talbotspy.org

Kaya C. Abukassis Joins MacLeod Law Group

MacLeod Law Group is pleased to announce that Kaya C. Abukassis, Esquire, has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, resident in the Chestertown office. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Ms. Abukassis moved to the United States at a young age, and grew up between Baltimore City and Annapolis, Maryland. Ms. Abukassis will focus her practice on transactional real estate matters, business and contract law, trusts and estates, civil litigation, and local government law. “We are very pleased to welcome a young attorney of Kaya’s caliber to the firm,” said Chip MacLeod, principal at MacLeod Law Group (MLG). “We look forward to her contributions assisting clients and her role in our continued growth,”
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Clarifying Misunderstandings with WC’s Plans for Armory Site by Mike Sosulski

There have been questions over the decision to remove the current Chestertown Armory, and those questions seem to be based on a misunderstanding of some of the issues at play regarding the site. Let me provide some background and state that it has never been our preference to pursue this course. In 2005 the 155th infantry regiment, which called the Armory home, was merged with the 105th leaving the facility without a tenant. This occurred during a time of consolidation in the military and as is the process, the Federal government offered the Armory building and property to Kent County and Chestertown. The building had sustained considerable damage during Hurricane Isabel in 2003, so taking on the property came with considerable costs and both the county, and the town passed on the opportunity.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family

The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition

Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WHYY

Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection

Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
LAUREL, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut

GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
GEORGETOWN, DE
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
Delaware LIVE News

New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes

  The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
LEWES, DE
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
959
Followers
690
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy