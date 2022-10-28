Dan Cox visits Hurlock factory

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talbotspy.org
Kaya C. Abukassis Joins MacLeod Law Group
MacLeod Law Group is pleased to announce that Kaya C. Abukassis, Esquire, has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, resident in the Chestertown office. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Ms. Abukassis moved to the United States at a young age, and grew up between Baltimore City and Annapolis, Maryland. Ms. Abukassis will focus her practice on transactional real estate matters, business and contract law, trusts and estates, civil litigation, and local government law. “We are very pleased to welcome a young attorney of Kaya’s caliber to the firm,” said Chip MacLeod, principal at MacLeod Law Group (MLG). “We look forward to her contributions assisting clients and her role in our continued growth,”
chestertownspy.org
Clarifying Misunderstandings with WC’s Plans for Armory Site by Mike Sosulski
There have been questions over the decision to remove the current Chestertown Armory, and those questions seem to be based on a misunderstanding of some of the issues at play regarding the site. Let me provide some background and state that it has never been our preference to pursue this course. In 2005 the 155th infantry regiment, which called the Armory home, was merged with the 105th leaving the facility without a tenant. This occurred during a time of consolidation in the military and as is the process, the Federal government offered the Armory building and property to Kent County and Chestertown. The building had sustained considerable damage during Hurricane Isabel in 2003, so taking on the property came with considerable costs and both the county, and the town passed on the opportunity.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Cape Gazette
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection
Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
Slaughter on the water, Tug-Of-War returns
At the crack of noon on the bridge over the Spa Creek, they go toe to toe and nose to nose, the upper nose to Annapolis.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
WBOC
City Owned Property And Its Future Discussed By City Leaders And The Community
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The future of a controversial property in Cambridge is in question. City leaders are asking for help in deciding what to do with the old Club Du-Jour property. The building stands at 601 Chesapeake Ct. Before tonight's meeting, ideas proposed on flyers were tiny homes, affordable senior...
WMDT.com
“I can pave my way:” Salisbury entrepreneur to make debut on QVC network
SALISBURY, Md.- A 20-year-old Salisbury entrepreneur is taking his talents to the TV screen once again, as he’ll be featured on the QVC network this week. For those who aren’t familiar, we’ve been following RJ Batts journey since 2016 when he launched Tip Tough. It’s a stainless-steel...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes
The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
Dorchester Star
Dorchester County, MD
959
Followers
690
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/
Comments / 1