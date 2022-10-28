Mike Sieracki joins UMCES as Horn Point Laboratory director

CAMBRIDGE — Dr. Michael "Mike" Sieracki has been selected as the new director of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge. A leading oceanographer, Sieracki takes the helm from longtime director Mike Roman, who is stepping down after 20 years to continue his ocean research as a faculty member. Sieracki will be officially joining UMCES on Nov. 14.

“I am impressed by his technical expertise, mentoring experience, and deep commitment to issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion when he served in his leadership role at the National Science Foundation,” said UMCES President Peter Goodwin. “He will be a wonderful director that will truly advance both Horn Point Laboratory and UMCES.”