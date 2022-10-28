ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors Island, MD

Top Shot raises funds for Patriot Point

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
TAYLORS ISLAND — The third annual Dorchester Top Shot raised money for Patriot Point on Saturday in Taylors Island.

Event organizer Rob Kramer said the event with 20 teams of four shooters each raised $67,000 for the wounded veterans retreat located in southern Dorchester County.

Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”

LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
LAUREL, DE
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Smooth Dogfish Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fay Ganster of Reading, Pennsylvania has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on October 22. Ganster, a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Wor-Wic Community College Foundation Held Annual 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation held its annual 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic in early October. Lindsay Ford of Salisbury was the fastest female runner with a time of 21:45. At age 11, she was also among the youngest runners. Shown with Ford are Stefanie Rider, left, executive director of the Wor-Wic Foundation, and Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and captain of the race.
SALISBURY, MD
wnav.com

Leafy Situation in The City of Annapolis

What to do with all the leaves in your yard? If you have a mulching lawn mower, you can mulch all your leaves without having to remove them from your yard. The mulched leaves will help to fertilize your grass and may allow you to fertilize your grass less than you normally would. If you prefer to remove the leaves from your yard, new regulations require that the leaves be bagged in paper bags to be picked up by the Department of Public Works.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Love Anne Arundel County

Love Anne Arundel County is a coalition of nonprofits and churches operating in unison to make sure that families are able to get the groceries and services they need if they are finding themselves falling through the cracks with the economic downturn. The nonprofit coordinates Pop Up Pantries and access to financial services. They offer help to residents from all over the county including recent refugees that have settled there from Afghanistan. Executive Director of Love AA County and Director of Operations for the Severn Covenant Church Aaron Mayhew talks about how they bring all of these services together, the culture shock of moving from the Middle East to the US and how you can volunteer or donate.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Thanksgiving dinner reservations due Nov. 16

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 invites the community and widowed members of the Post 28 family to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dinner is free for members who are widowed and $10 for the community. The deadline to purchase...
MILLSBORO, DE
chestertownspy.org

Clarifying Misunderstandings with WC’s Plans for Armory Site by Mike Sosulski

There have been questions over the decision to remove the current Chestertown Armory, and those questions seem to be based on a misunderstanding of some of the issues at play regarding the site. Let me provide some background and state that it has never been our preference to pursue this course. In 2005 the 155th infantry regiment, which called the Armory home, was merged with the 105th leaving the facility without a tenant. This occurred during a time of consolidation in the military and as is the process, the Federal government offered the Armory building and property to Kent County and Chestertown. The building had sustained considerable damage during Hurricane Isabel in 2003, so taking on the property came with considerable costs and both the county, and the town passed on the opportunity.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE
The Dispatch

Things To Do Around Town – October 28, 2022

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

