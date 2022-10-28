Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell ends season with win over West Iredell
Tied 7-7 at halftime, North Iredell (2-8, 2-5) used a turnover on West Iredell’s (1-9, 1-6) first drive of the second half to flip momentum its way en route to a 34-27 win over the Warriors. The Raiders went on to score a minute after their interception on a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference
HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
lincolntimesnews.com
Two seats up for grabs in Lincolnton City Council race
LINCOLNTON– Two seats on Lincolnton’s City Council are up for grabs in the general election. The Lincolnton Mayor is also on the ballot, however, current mayor, Ed Hatley, is running unopposed. As was the case with the Board of Education candidates, Times-News asked the same set of questions of each candidate.
UNC opens basketball season against Johnson C. Smith
Photos from the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against the Golden Bulls, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
lincolntimesnews.com
Hart Square 2022 B&W-4.jpg
VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local tr…
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
lincolntimesnews.com
A journey through living history at Hart Square
VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
Battle between Mooresville open-air market, town government
The market unofficially started in 1990, when 10-year-old Josh Graham sold produce out of a wheelbarrow along Williamson Road. It eventually became what it is today: a large open-air market selling everything from fresh, locally-grown produce to fresh seafood and outdoor furniture.
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
