Lincolnton, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five Iredell teams earn playoff spots

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Iredell ends season with win over West Iredell

Tied 7-7 at halftime, North Iredell (2-8, 2-5) used a turnover on West Iredell’s (1-9, 1-6) first drive of the second half to flip momentum its way en route to a 34-27 win over the Warriors. The Raiders went on to score a minute after their interception on a...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference

HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
HICKORY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Two seats up for grabs in Lincolnton City Council race

LINCOLNTON– Two seats on Lincolnton’s City Council are up for grabs in the general election. The Lincolnton Mayor is also on the ballot, however, current mayor, Ed Hatley, is running unopposed. As was the case with the Board of Education candidates, Times-News asked the same set of questions of each candidate.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Hart Square 2022 B&W-4.jpg

VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local tr…
VALE, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

A journey through living history at Hart Square

VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
VALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots October 29th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

