Daytona Beach, FL

Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida

Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
flaglerlive.com

Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms

They rode the streets of Flagler Beach this morning on broomed up bicycles and skeletal frames, 30 black-robed and pointy-hatted witches who managed to ding-dong their infernal peloton through 40 blocks down and up the south end of the city without a single one getting tried, stoned, burned or thrown in a lake. What they got were thumbs up and broad smiles, waves and brandished smart-phones from residents and drive-bys not entirely sure of what they were seeing, but entirely bewitched all the same.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe the Fairchild Oak is actually haunted?

The Fairchild Oak in Bulow Creek State ParkDjngsf on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a weird place. I've said it once, I've said it multiple times, and I'll continue to say it again whether it makes people mad or not. Really, Floridians should take "weird" as a compliment. I've lived all over the world and I'm even from one of the most unique states, if not the most overall (California), and Florida is still like nothing I've ever experienced.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL

