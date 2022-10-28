Temperatures will be above normal again today in the lower 60s. Clouds will build ahead of rain showers heading our way for tonight, starting between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM across Michiana. Rain will last into tomorrow with showers becoming lighter and more scattered throughout the afternoon. Trick-or-treaters could see some raindrops Monday night, but it should be more of a drizzle by that time for those that do see rainfall. Temperatures Halloween night will be in the 50s in the evening while people are out and about before falling into the mid 40s later in the night. We dry out Tuesday and stay dry until Friday with temperatures that stay in the 60s through next weekend.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO