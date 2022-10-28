Read full article on original website
Edwardsburg Public Schools hiring bus drivers
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- The Edwardsburg Public School System is now hiring bus drivers. Part-time positions are available with a pay range of $16.05 and $22.64 per hour. No experience is necessary and the school system will provide CDL training for free. Applicants must pass a background check, physical and drug...
Local chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma participates in annual Sleep Out 4 the Homeless event
NOW: Local chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma participates in annual Sleep Out 4 the Homeless event. Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Indiana State Police holding press conference about Delphi investigation. Niles Scream Park. Cool Friday morning; 60s are back starting today. St. Joseph...
Marshall County looking for poll worker volunteers
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Clerk's Office is looking for poll workers for the upcoming midterm elections on November 8. Training for working the polls will be provided and begins on Wednesday with a session at 9 a.m. and a session at 6 p.m. Interested volunteers can contact...
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
Sound Off on Kickoff: ND vs Syracuse
Notre Dame fans aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their opinions on Irish football. This week, ABC57 stopped by the County-City Building in Downtown South Bend for a Kickoff edition of Sound Off, leading up to Notre Dame’s matchup with Syracuse. Need to Sound Off on some...
Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
Notre Dame hands No. 16 Syracuse 2nd loss in a row, 41-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Notre Dame has beaten No. 16 Syracuse 41-24. The Irish's Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game and tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally. Notre Dame has won five of six since opening the season with two losses. Syracuse suffered its second straight loss. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was replaced in the third quarter because of an injury. He completed 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Crash involving Semi-truck closes part of S.R. 2 near New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a Semi-truck on S.R. 2. Dispatch tells ABC57 News that a call came around 7:22 a.m. Monday. At least one Semi and car were involved in the crash. Part of S.R. 2 is closed near Rush...
Freeman's Focus: Notre Dame vs Syracuse
Notre Dame football is facing a 16th ranked, one loss team for the second time this season in the game against Syracuse. The first time, against BYU, the Irish won 28-20. Are the 4-3 Irish good enough to pull another upset?
Redzone Remix: Head Coach Marcus Freeman
At ABC57 Kickoff, we like to have a little fun a Notre Dame player or coach with the Redzone Remix segment. This week we put Head Coach Marcus Freeman in the hot seat for the first time.
Coming up on future episodes of ABC57 Kickoff
Here's a sneak peek of some of the stories we have coming up over the next few weeks on ABC57 Kickoff. You can watch ABC57 Kickoff Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon before every Notre Dame home game.
Warm and mainly dry for Halloweekend
We're starting the day chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Later today will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs reaching into the mid 60s. Tomorrow's temperatures will be similar, but more clouds will move in ahead of some showers Sunday night. Rain showers will last into Monday but shouldn't impact trick-or-treating too much - most in Michiana will be dry by the late afternoon. Relatively warm temperatures will stick around through the upcoming work week, the first week of November.
Cloudy day with showers on the way tonight
Temperatures will be above normal again today in the lower 60s. Clouds will build ahead of rain showers heading our way for tonight, starting between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM across Michiana. Rain will last into tomorrow with showers becoming lighter and more scattered throughout the afternoon. Trick-or-treaters could see some raindrops Monday night, but it should be more of a drizzle by that time for those that do see rainfall. Temperatures Halloween night will be in the 50s in the evening while people are out and about before falling into the mid 40s later in the night. We dry out Tuesday and stay dry until Friday with temperatures that stay in the 60s through next weekend.
