Boston brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Columbus

Boston Bruins (7-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -159, Blue Jackets +133; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.6% (41 total power-play goals).

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 in road games a season ago. The Bruins allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: day to day (illness), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (elbow), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.