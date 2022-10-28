Do you like capitalism? Then stand up for democracy | Letters

[ Times files ]

Political and economic freedom

The most important midterms of our lifetimes | Column. Oct. 26

Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s. and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.

Russ A Johnson, Hudson

A low bar

DeSantis must obey law | Oct. 27

Regarding today’s headline “DeSantis must obey law.” It’s a sad state of affairs when the requirement for a politician to obey the law makes headlines. Could we set the bar any lower?

Tracy Fugleberg, Tampa

Language on the left

We strive toward enlightenment … and language follows that | Oct. 27

Once again, Leonard Pitts writes the truth. The language on the left including “being woke,” or making an effort to use wording that minority groups prefer, comes down to one value - kindness. The right’s use of offensive language comes down to another value - meanness. It is as simple as that.

Ann Jamieson, St. Petersburg

Just $5

Millions raised for congressional seats | Oct. 16

I don’t get it. Why does political ad spending equate to winning? I am receiving numerous requests for donations on my phone and in my email daily, each claiming my $5 donation is the only thing holding back their campaign from winning and saving the country from all kinds of disasters. No matter how many times I see a political ad for a fool, I’m not going to vote for him or her. I would rather send my $5 to Feed Tampa Bay and know it will actually help the country than waste it on another political ad.

E. Seward, Odessa