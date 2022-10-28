Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
What is Web 2.5?
Is Web 2.5 the latest ‘crypto’ buzzword? On October 23, I attended Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. Money 20/20 is one of the world’s largest fintech conferences, and this year they had an entire track dedicated to “Web 2.5.”. Before the conference, I had heard the...
coingeek.com
Turkey’s central bank set to launch state-backed digital currency in 2023
Turkey has embraced central bank digital currencies (CBDC) after several months of deliberating over them. Now, the results are in, and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has confirmed that it is eyeing a 2023 launch for the digital iteration of the lira. The announcement was revealed...
coingeek.com
Australia’s stance on BTC may have dire tax implications for investors: report
Australia’s federal budget has been made public, and upon closer examination, virtual currencies are explicitly mentioned in the text. According to the wording of the national budget, BTC will not be treated as foreign currency for taxation purposes, leaving investors in an unfavorable position. There was some confusion over...
coingeek.com
Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector
Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
coingeek.com
‘Crypto’ law enforcement: A crossroads for digital asset enforcement and US regulators
Enforcement in the digital-assets space faces a crossroads. Whilst the agencies governing the area vie for authority and plead for more power to act, their objectivity is being called into question, as they bleed top officials to the industry they’re charged with overseeing. Enforcement tug-of-war Two U.S. regulators have...
coingeek.com
James Belding on CoinGeek Backstage: The Bitcoin ecosystem has really matured
For the longest time, blockchain has been a buzzword many companies have thrown into the mix to stay relevant and attract investment. However, in recent years, more enterprises, startups, and even governments are coming onboard. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, Tokenized Chief Executive Officer James Belding talked about this explosive growth and where the industry is heading.
coingeek.com
Nigeria resorts to auto rickshaws to drive eNaira adoption
One year ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) launched the eNaira, Africa’s first central bank digital currency (CBDC), but 12 months later, adoption rates have been underwhelming. A report from Bloomberg showed that the eNaira has only been used by 0.5% of the country’s over 200 million population....
coingeek.com
Vietnam PM calls for more detailed digital currency regulation
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for comprehensive rules that will regulate the digital assets industry in the country. The comments are coming on the heels of a discussion group with cabinet members over the increasing threat of the unregulated use of the asset class. Chinh expressed...
As the weather gets colder and Americans brace for their third pandemic winter, the case for the office has never been weaker. Nearly three years since the pandemic gripped the globe, concern over evolving variants and superspreader events have kept about 3 million people out of the workforce, finds a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research by WFH Research heads Nicholas Bloom, Jose Maria Barrero, and Steven Davis. That gap in the workforce has slashed the U.S.’s economic output by a quarter of a trillion dollars in just the first half of this year alone.
coingeek.com
IRS expands digital assets tax category to include NFTs
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is expanding its digital assets tax bracket to include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stablecoins. A draft published by the tax agency for its 2022 instructions changed the category from “virtual currency” to “digital assets.” With the title change comes a new definition of the category and an expansion of the scope of taxation for American taxpayers.
