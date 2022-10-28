Details About Grand Theft Auto 6 Have Been Hard To Come By, But Some Fans Have Seen Hints About Rockstar’s Upcoming Project In Recent Publications

Read full article on original website
Related
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
A Beta Tester For Cities XL Explains What Went Wrong And Why, As Well As How The Game Was Supposed To Make Money
A user who participated in the beta testing for Cities XL in the late ’00s has opted to talk about the game’s pre-release monetization methods and why it failed to keep gamers following the release of Cities: Skylines. Before its 2009 release, XL underwent many alterations and updates, the most prominent of which was the elimination of nearly all MMO components, despite the game’s original intention to be an online city-building MMO.
The Silent Hill 2 Remake Requires A Graphics Card With At Least 60 Frames Per Second, According To Konami
Silent Hill 2 is being redone. Last night, at Konami’s presentation, the company revealed a whole crop of Silent Hill titles currently under development. Thus this is the information that was disclosed regarding those games. The development of Silent Hill 2 is the furthest along of the games that have been mentioned. A PlayStation Blog post has confirmed that the game would be developed on Unreal Engine 5 and will fully use the PS5’s current-generation hardware.
Over A Million People Have Been Playing Cyberpunk 2077 Every Day For The Past Four Weeks
CD Projekt Red has announced that during the past four weeks, over a million people have played Cyberpunk 2077 every day. The developers expressed gratitude to players for their enthusiasm, support, and commitment to releasing a genuinely great update for the game in 2023. Since the debut of the Cyberpunk:...
A Bellibolt Plushie, A Fan-Created Representation Of The Newly-Announced Electric-Type Pokemon, Is Displayed
Someone who loves the Scarlet and Violet versions of Pokemon has made their cuddly Bellibolt. Fans of the RPG series often use various approaches to exhibit their creativity through artwork based on the pocket monsters from the series. Toys based on Pokemon are a famous market, and many of these items are hand-made.
After The Declaration Of Silent Hill, Castlevania Enthusiasts Have Been Calling For A New Game
During a particular Silent Hill transmission that Konami broadcast, several recently released games were demonstrated for the audience. The presentation occurred during a period when Konami had mainly withdrawn from developing new games. It had been ten years since the release of the most recent Silent Hill game. Fans of the Silent Hill franchise are having a lovely day today.
The Running Time Of The Remake Of Resident Evil 4 Has Been Revealed
Capcom has provided gamers with an estimate of how long it will take to complete its remake of Resident Evil 4 when it is released in the first few months of 2019. Among the series’ entries, Resident Evil 4 has consistently ranked as one of the longest. Even though...
The Beta Version Of Street Fighter 6 Was Made Playable By Hackers, Prompting Capcom To Pull The Plug
Following the discovery by hackers of a method for making Street Fighter 6 playable offline, Capcom removed the.exe file containing the game from the beta branch of its Steam service. The executable file was removed from the game when the patch was deployed this morning, rendering it unable to play.
There May Have Been A Leak Of Genshin Impact Updates for Nine Months
There has been yet another leak regarding Genshin Impact, and this one is a bomb of a spoiler. The file, which was purportedly obtained from the internal servers of Hoyoverse, detailed all of Genshin Impact’s intentions for the subsequent nine months, beginning with update 3.3 and continuing through update 3.8.
A Generation 2 Games Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Fan Has Created A Pixel Art Version Of The Legendary Pocket Monster Koraidon
A Pokemon’s early games fan speculates what Koraidon would be like if it were developed in the same style as Scarlet and Violet. Contemporary pocket monsters rendered in the art style of the original games are a popular subject for fan art. These pixelized Pokemon representations show how the creatures would appear if we weren’t so accustomed to viewing them in 3D.
Until February 2023, The Callisto Protocol Has Been Postponed
Through the game’s Twitter Account feed, Striking Distance has confirmed that The Callisto Protocol will be available on December 2, 2022. It has been determined that the launch date for the game, which was listed as February 2023 on Epic’s Halloween Sale list, was an error. The Callisto...
In The Following Month, Two Classic Nintendo 64 Games Will Be Made Available For Online Play On The Nintendo Switch
Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available for play to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users beginning the following month. The launch dates for both video games have been set for November 2nd. Since the launch of the Expansion Pack the year before, Nintendo has, for the most part, kept releasing one game per month. This streak was broken in September when no new games were launched, so this could be considered a bit of make-up! Whatever the circumstances, players who grew up with the Nintendo 64 will be overjoyed to learn that these two games are making a comeback.
A Streamer Has Become The First In The World To Go Through Elden Ring’s Whole Roster Of Challenging Bosses Without Taking Any Damage
Recently, a Twitch streamer achieved a new record in Elden Ring by beating every boss in the game without taking any damage. The Elden Ring streamer has finished their 9-hour marathon stream and declared victory after months of preparation. The challenging boss battles in FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne,...
It Has Been Revealed That Two New Artifact Sets Will Be Included In The Upcoming Version 3.3 Of Genshin Impact
Two forthcoming artifact sets have leaked further details about them in the latest Genshin Impact. Regarding combat effectiveness, a character’s artifacts are just as important as the rest of their design. Up to five separate artifact pieces, each of which grants a unique type of stat, can be carried...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
Massive Updates Coming To Splatoon 3, New Update Notes Available
The latest patch notes for Splatoon 3 have been released, bringing the Nintendo Switch game to version 1.2.0. Nintendo has released the patch details for the patch ahead of its scheduled release date of October 25. Their importance will not be lost on fans, and they should help enhance the overall quality of the show.
Video Shows Off New Catalyst Skills In Apex Legends’ Eclipse
Apex Legends: Eclipse, the future season of the game that will have a brand-new area as well as a brand-new Legend, has a gameplay trailer just released. The new structure is called the Broken Moon of Cleo, and it has more significant areas of interest despite being on an overall smaller map. This encourages players to engage in more intense, up-close battles. The name of the new Legend is Catalyst, and in the trailer for the upcoming episode, she is the one who takes the spotlight. Cleo is right there with her.
Iron Fist Alexander, A Playable Character In Elden Ring, Can Be Moved To The Top Of The Keyboard’s Escape Button
Iron Fist Alexander has taken up residence on the escape key of an Elden Ring player’s keyboard. After its release in February, the role-playing game has become one of the year’s biggest successes. Because of this, numerous paintings and sculptures have been created based on Elden Ring and its many characters.
A New Diagram Contrasts Spider-PS1 Man With His PS4 Debut, Showing The Dramatic Improvement In Visual Quality Between The Two Releases
Suppose you played the original PlayStation version of Spider-Man back in 2000. In that case, you might feel nostalgic looking at this new image comparing Black Cat and Spider-Man from that game with their counterparts in Insomniac Games‘ open-world Spider-Man from 2018. While waiting for November’s release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, fans can enjoy this graphic that looks back on the character’s extensive history in video games.
CD Projekt Red Made The Announcement Regarding The Witcher Remake
CD Projekt Red has announced that the game that began it all will be remade. Fool’s Theory, a Polish firm, is remaking The Witcher entirely using Unreal Engine 5 from the ground up. CD Projekt veterans who have worked on The Witcher series are assisting in this endeavor. The...
HappyGamer
691
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0