Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High and Middle Schools will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
amjamboafrica.com
Iraqi Community Center in Maine
We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
Political Brew: Mills-LePage debate, debt ceiling fights and Clinton on Portland wage question
MAINE, USA — On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage met for a NEWS CENTER Maine "Voice of the Voter" forum. It was their second televised debate of the week and fourth joint appearance of the campaign. "The animosity between the two is pretty obvious," Ken...
Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg are back for this year's Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Shelter Sleep-In
PORTLAND, Maine — The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is hosting its annual Sleep-In fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18. Fifteen contestants, including NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg, will help raise money for a great cause by spending a night in the shelter with a four-legged friend.
wbhswestwind.net
Married In High School
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married in high school? Well, Savana Moore is here to tell us. Moore is a 16 year old senior here at West Brunswick high school and is married to her husband Jacob Moore. Moore has been married since May 3, 2022. She met her husband through a mutual friend from his time in the band.
WPFO
Portland rents are among the highest in the United States
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
mainepublic.org
Lewiston-Auburn community leader hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot while visiting family
Auburn resident and community leader Fowsia Musse is hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot by a security officer at an airport while visiting the country. Musse's family in the U.S. is now trying to get her home. The shooting happened at an airport in eastern Ethiopia, where Musse was visiting...
Check Out Augusta’s Only Axe Throwing Destination
Adult activities have grown tremendously in the past decade and I think it's such a relief to add a variety of adventures to our list. Once upon a time as an adult, you could just go dancing or to a bar. Now, there are so many activities for us! One of those activities that is trending hot right now is the art of throwing knives. Yea, nothing is better than relieving the stress of the week by hum-chucking axes at a wall. I've done it, take my word, it's a release.
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
mainepublic.org
Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford
The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
This New A-Frame House for Sale in Norway is Pure Maine Inside and Out
I grew up in the semi-rural area of Oxford Hills. Back when I was younger, the biggest attractions in town were McDonald's and Oxford Plains Speedway. Today, the Norway/South Paris area has done a lot of growing in the downtown areas, but there are still plenty of places to make yourself feel a little like you're in the middle of nowhere.
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
Viral Video Shows Baby Left Alone In Central Maine Parking Lot
Over the last few years, we have been hearing a lot about the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart. Most of the news, until recently, centered around the poll that people kept crashing into. Now, the parking lot is getting attention for a completely different reason. A video that has,...
Comments / 0