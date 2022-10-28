Read full article on original website
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
Which music streaming service is the least expensive?
Who has the least expensive music streaming plan right now?
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts
NEW YORK — (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Engadget
Twitter drops Ticketed Spaces to focus on other live audio features
Twitter no longer lets you charge users to listen to live Spaces conversations. The social media heavyweight tells The Information in a statement that it has indefinitely "paused" its Ticketed Spaces test. The move will let Twitter concentrate on improving the "core Spaces experience," the company says. It's not clear how many eligible hosts were using the service.
Radio Ink
Recreating Radio Not Really Working For Amazon
Earlier this year Amazon launched Amp, hoping to “reimagine” radio, bringing on former syndicated host Zach Sang as one of its early hires. Turns out getting people to listen to radio that’s not really radio isn’t all that easy. On Friday Business Insider reported the Amp division at Amazon cut 150 people, half the division.
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Best Music Streaming Apps to Listen to K-Pop
While there are numerous options for listening to K-pop music, finding a good app for listening to K-pop music on your smartphone can take time and effort. Fortunately, there are many music streaming apps for listening to K-Pop music. Here’s a list of some of the best music apps to listen to K-pop on your Android or iPhone.
Volta Launches "Get Out The Vote" Campaign Across Its National Network of Digital Media Screens
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today unveiled its Get Out The Vote campaign that is running across the entire Volta Media™ Network ahead of the U.S. Midterm Elections. This campaign is the latest example of Volta’s commitment to using its media network to provide consumers and communities with impactful, engaging content that elevates critical messages and drives positive change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005278/en/ Volta Launches “Get Out The Vote” Campaign Across Its National Network of Digital Media Screens (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Android’s creator has returned with a surveillance startup
The “Father of Android” has a brand new startup centered on house surveillance. The firm is made up of former Essential and OSOM staff. The house safety market is an area that’s of accelerating curiosity to tech firms. The man often known as the “Father of Android”...
ceoworld.biz
Meet the 22 Year Old Founder of YouTube Automation
So you want to be a YouTuber? Get in line. With over 500 hours of content uploaded to the video-sharing giant every minute, it can feel almost impossible for new creators to cut through the noise. One of the most grueling parts of YouTubing can be the content creation itself....
YouTube adds separate tabs for Shorts and streams to clean up channel pages
YouTube begins rolling out changes for channel pages based on user feedback. The update introduces separate tabs for a channel's Shorts and live streams to reduce clutter in the Video tab.
drifttravel.com
How successfully develop a travel YouTube channel – tips and tricks that really work
For most bloggers in the industry of tourism and traveling YouTube is an obvious social platform to choose. Here they can unleash their potential completely, making their experience useful and entertaining to provide more views and not just profit from that, but help other people to formulate their wishes and goals. Of course, the decision to buy YouTube 500 YouTube views is what comes first to mind, but with purchase options only you won’t get many organic viewers and grow your channel in the long term – this is not what you should start by. For nailing paid services you have to build up a decent strategy of natural growth. And in this article, you will find effective tips and tricks for that.
techunwrapped.com
What has been your favorite music of the last 6 years? Find out with this Spotify trick
Here we find a huge number of musical themes, complete albums and artists from which we can choose. In addition, we have the possibility to create our own playlists and save them to play them in the future. Spotify offers us several ways to use it, the first of which is free. We also have at our disposal some of subscription payment that offer us many advantages.
The most popular Halloween costumes in Ohio, according to Google
Witches, Spider-Men and dinosaurs are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the U.S., according to Google's annual Frightgeist report.
Retail Employee Says Company Installed Illegal Audio-Recording Cameras at Work
In the U.S., most surveillance laws are dictated at the state level. While the majority of workplaces allow companies to install video cameras that capture visuals of whatever is going on in the store, including interactions of customers and employees, recording audio of their conversations is strictly prohibited in many states.
Comments / 0