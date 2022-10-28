ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Ballot security measures in place at new Bonneville County election office

IDAHO FALLS – With an upcoming election in November, Bonneville County is officially unveiling its new election office at 497 North Capital in Idaho Falls. The two-story building, which was previously office space for a construction and accounting firm, was recently renovated to better accommodate equipment and the needs of poll workers amid the frenzy of election night. It also includes enhanced security measures to help prevent election fraud.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bonneville County neighborhoods concerned about proposed housing project

IDAHO FALLS – A proposed housing development on a 44-acre piece of property in Bonneville County is a hot-topic for surrounding communities. Jay and Brenda Johnson purchased the land on 49th North between Ammon Road and 45th East several years ago. It’s referred to in public documents as the Badger Creek subdivision. Levi Jarvis with Snowcrest Development, the developer for the housing project, tells EastIdahoNews.com the plan is to build about 80 townhomes at that location.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

P&Z gives Honeybrook ‘do not approve’ recomendation

After tabling the issue on Sept. 27, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the divison 3 Honeybrook development on to the city council with a “do not approve” recommendation at their Tuesday meeting. This also comes after a work meeting on Oct. 11 when the...
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho city facing more than $160 million in fines for allegedly violating federal wastewater rules over 2,600 times

The federal government is suing Driggs, an East Idaho city near Grand Teton National Park, for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region. The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too...
DRIGGS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month

AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
AMMON, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case

A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact. His wildlife crimes included a felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing, or wasting wildlife and one...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho hunter found dead

UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Part of Highway 20 blocked following multiple crashes

RIGBY — U.S. Highway 20 in Jefferson County is blocked in both directions following multiple crashes Friday night. Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of the wrecks at County Line Road. Many EastIdahoNews.com users say they have been stuck on the highway since around 8:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather. EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme. Hundreds of kids descended on...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hammer, Jerold

Jerold Hammer 7/1/1929 - 10/24/2022 Jerold J. Hammer, 93, of Pocatello, passed away October 24, 2022, at his home. Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Solitude Ward, 7118 S. Ledgerock. The family will visit with friends from 11-11:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy