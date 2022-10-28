Read full article on original website
American voters are angry -- good for turnout, bad for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry.
Arizona Republican attorney general: Election fraud claims are ‘horses—‘
Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich called claims of election fraud in the 2020 election “horses—” during a new interview and said he conducted a thorough investigation in the aftermath of the election that disproved such claims in his state. “Most of it’s horses— and I’ve been...
Explainer: Ballot question 1 would establish additional tax on income over $1M
Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses on June 12, 2019 (yeas 147 – nays 48); and again on June 9, 2021 (yeas 159 – nays 41)?
