Florida's best chance for an upset is their defensive line play

The 2022 edition of The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will take place on Saturday in Jacksonville, and its supposed to be the biggest disparity between the two teams since Steve Spurrier was stomping around Gainesville.

College Football Analyst Drew Butler, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs and is a host for 92.9 The Game, broke down Florida's best chance to pull of the upset that would change the course of the College Football Playoffs this season.

"Florida's defense is allowing 430 yards per game and that's just something that doesn't happen down in Gainesville. I think the biggest X-factor for Florida heading into this matchup this weekend is their defensive line," says Butler. "They've got some dogs on that line, those guys have to be extremely disruptive. I'm sure they turned on that Missouri tape, taken notes on how Missouri really punched Georgia in the face those first two quarters and had Georgia on their heels."

"How do you do that," questions Drew Butler, "you rush more than 4, shut down the run game, and get Stetson Bennett thinking a little bit too much. There's really no secret sauce on how you can slow down Georgia's offense and Florida knows that. That defense has to step up."

