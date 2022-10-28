ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida's best chance for an upset is their defensive line play

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WyOC_0ipljZg100

The 2022 edition of The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will take place on Saturday in Jacksonville, and its supposed to be the biggest disparity between the two teams since Steve Spurrier was stomping around Gainesville.

College Football Analyst Drew Butler, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs and is a host for 92.9 The Game, broke down Florida's best chance to pull of the upset that would change the course of the College Football Playoffs this season.

"Florida's defense is allowing 430 yards per game and that's just something that doesn't happen down in Gainesville. I think the biggest X-factor for Florida heading into this matchup this weekend is their defensive line," says Butler. "They've got some dogs on that line, those guys have to be extremely disruptive. I'm sure they turned on that Missouri tape, taken notes on how Missouri really punched Georgia in the face those first two quarters and had Georgia on their heels."

"How do you do that," questions Drew Butler, "you rush more than 4, shut down the run game, and get Stetson Bennett thinking a little bit too much. There's really no secret sauce on how you can slow down Georgia's offense and Florida knows that. That defense has to step up."

To hear all of Drew Butler's comments, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game

One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
ATHENS, GA
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field

Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia

Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry

The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis. In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Anthony Salazar

Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14

The Middleburg Broncos dominated their senior night against the in-county rival Orange Park Raiders on Friday, 35-14. The Broncos were riding high from the first drive of the game. Middleburg won the toss and elected to receive. Running back TJ Lane would score the first touchdown of the game on a 58-yard run. Middleburg would also get the 2-point conversion off another run from Lane to put the Broncos up, 8-0.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy