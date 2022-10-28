Harrison Barnes analyzes the Kings 0-4 start to the season after Thursday’s loss to Grizzlies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Kings forward Harrison Barnes gives his thoughts on starting the season 0-4, still searching for Sacramento’s first win, the defensive struggles, being more of an impact offensively and the little things not being executed to find success.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0