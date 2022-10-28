ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Harrison Barnes analyzes the Kings 0-4 start to the season after Thursday’s loss to Grizzlies

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Kings forward Harrison Barnes gives his thoughts on starting the season 0-4, still searching for Sacramento’s first win, the defensive struggles, being more of an impact offensively and the little things not being executed to find success.

