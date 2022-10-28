Kings coach Mike Brown reacts to Sacramento’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Thursday's 125-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento still searching for its first win of the season after beginning 0-4, rookie Keegan Murray getting his start, Kevin Huerter being limited due to an injury, and the play from Desmond Bane.
