Kings coach Mike Brown reacts to Sacramento’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Thursday’s 125-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento still searching for its first win of the season after beginning 0-4, rookie Keegan Murray getting his start, Kevin Huerter being limited due to an injury, and the play from Desmond Bane.

