March Madness a bedrock in ever-changing college landscape
If the latest spasm of conference realignment in college sports was supposed to spell doom for the Big 12 or Pac-12 — or for any other conference, for that matter — somebody forgot to tell the basketball coaches. In college hoops, where virtually all success is measured by...
UCF's OL Deserves Game Ball vs Cincinnati
The offensive line of the UCF Knights were the best unit versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Green Bay Notre Dame basketball star Gracie Grzesk commits to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY – Before Gracie Grzesk played one second of high school basketball for Green Bay Notre Dame, it already was clear she was a future NCAA Division I player. Her offer from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay before she even arrived on campus set the tone for what has become a decorated...
P.J. Fleck talks relationship with Greg Schiano, Rutgers football rebuild: ‘the talent on that team is going up’
Minnesota emerged from this past Saturday’s game against Rutgers with an impressive and thorough win. But one of the first things that Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck wanted to talk about after the game was not just his respect for Rutgers, but how he sees the program growing. Unsolicited, Fleck gave Rutgers a shout-out, twice emphasizing in his postgame remarks the improvement of the Scarlet Knights program under head coach Greg Schiano. Rutgers lost 31-0 at Minnesota on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are now 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten). Fleck was an assistant at Rutgers in 2011, and then followed Schiano to the...
