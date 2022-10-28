Minnesota emerged from this past Saturday’s game against Rutgers with an impressive and thorough win. But one of the first things that Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck wanted to talk about after the game was not just his respect for Rutgers, but how he sees the program growing. Unsolicited, Fleck gave Rutgers a shout-out, twice emphasizing in his postgame remarks the improvement of the Scarlet Knights program under head coach Greg Schiano. Rutgers lost 31-0 at Minnesota on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are now 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten). Fleck was an assistant at Rutgers in 2011, and then followed Schiano to the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO