Read full article on original website
Related
Covid-19 inquiry to examine Boris Johnson WhatsApp messages
Messages between Johnson and officials requested alongside cabinet minutes for second stage of inquiry
India Bridge Collapse: What We Know So Far
The bridge had been closed in March for renovation before it reopened for public use last week.
World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO
UN body says economic and political crises threaten rise in jobs and hours worked after Covid pandemic
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
Comments / 0