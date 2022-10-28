ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Israel-made Barak air defense system Being deployed in the UAE?

Israeli’s Barak air defense system – which is produced by Israel Aircraft Industries IAI – has reportedly been deployed and is in actual use in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to “Tactical Report,” satellite imagery shared on social media appears to show two Barak launch modules and an Elta EL/M-2084 radar in use south of Abu Dhabi.
Israel Votes on Tuesday in Round 5

Israelis are set to go to the polls on Tuesday for the fifth time in just three years and a half years. The Knesset elections come only 18 months after the previous round was held in March 2021. Nothing like this has ever happened before in Israel’s brief history.
Israel High Tech Scene October 22 – October 28

Trigo, an Israeli startup that offers retailers new technologies for in store customer service and checkout, raised $100 million in a new equity financing round led by Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings and 83North. Founded in 2018 by brothers Michael and Daniel Gabay, Trigo uses AI-powered computer vision technologies...

