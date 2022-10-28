Read full article on original website
jewishbusinessnews.com
Is Israel-made Barak air defense system Being deployed in the UAE?
Israeli’s Barak air defense system – which is produced by Israel Aircraft Industries IAI – has reportedly been deployed and is in actual use in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to “Tactical Report,” satellite imagery shared on social media appears to show two Barak launch modules and an Elta EL/M-2084 radar in use south of Abu Dhabi.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel Votes on Tuesday in Round 5
Israelis are set to go to the polls on Tuesday for the fifth time in just three years and a half years. The Knesset elections come only 18 months after the previous round was held in March 2021. Nothing like this has ever happened before in Israel’s brief history.
India Bridge Collapse: What We Know So Far
The bridge had been closed in March for renovation before it reopened for public use last week.
World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO
UN body says economic and political crises threaten rise in jobs and hours worked after Covid pandemic
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel High Tech Scene October 22 – October 28
Trigo, an Israeli startup that offers retailers new technologies for in store customer service and checkout, raised $100 million in a new equity financing round led by Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings and 83North. Founded in 2018 by brothers Michael and Daniel Gabay, Trigo uses AI-powered computer vision technologies...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
