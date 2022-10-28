ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHeHQ_0iplgx3e00

OCT. 21–27, 2022

From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.

In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

In Bucharest, women called for the protection of the victims of domestic violence and the implementation of a national strategy to ensure gender equality, while a flock of sheep were in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights.

Also in Madrid, Karim Benzema was showing off his Ballon d’Or to fans.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, chief photographer in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
The Independent

Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says

Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence. He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”The rail network that Russia largely relies on to...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
The Independent

Death toll jumps to 141 after suspension bridge collapses in India

At least 141 have died and dozens are injured after a century-old suspension bridge collapsed in India in one of the deadliest accidents in the country in the past 10 years, sparking shock and horror. The 230m-long bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.The overcrowded bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, plunging scores of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.One broadcaster reported that more than 400 people were on the...
The Independent

Minister criticised for suggesting ‘little man in China’ could be hacking phone

A minister has come under fire for suggesting there could be “some little man in China” eavesdropping on his own private conversations as he fielded questions over security breaches concerning senior Government figures.Former chief whip Mark Spencer stressed that ministers must be “super-careful” about where they access information, as he said Liz Truss was “clearly” hacked when she was foreign secretary, following reports that her phone was targeted by Russian spies.On the suggestion that it was Ms Truss’s personal phone which was subject to the breach, he said it is possible his own conversations with his wife are being listened...
The Independent

China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability.The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory, national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012 under a deal struck between then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Prime Minister Julia...
The Independent

Germany puts off transport emissions decision for next year

Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday.The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has long blocked the introduction mandatory speed limits seen in most of Germany's neighbors.Experts say that limiting speeds on highways to 120 kilometers per hour (74.5 mph) would save 2.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. A limit of 100 kmh (62 mph) would more than double the savings, according to Germany's Environment...
The Independent

World can breathe sigh of relief for climate after Bolsonaro’s election defeat

The defeat of the deforestation king Jair Bolsonaro means the world can breathe a collective sigh of relief, with environmentally-friendly governance back on the table in Brazil.In a stunning political comeback, and after being jailed in 2018 ahead of Bolsonaro’s election, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva overturned what many had thought was a foregone conclusion to return to office.Under Bolsonaro’s administration, destruction of the Amazon has surged, doubling CO2 emissions from wildfires between 2019 and 2020 and with deforestation reaching a 15-year high in 2021.His unwavering support of enormous agricultural conglomerates razing the forest for beef and soy...
The Independent

What is the Manston asylum centre?

Under-fire home secretary Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure to relieve “catastrophic overcrowding” at Britain’s main asylum processing centre for Channel migrants.Ms Braverman is reportedly considering plans to house asylum seekers in hotels, holiday camps and other resorts – alongside members of the public, rather than block-booking entire premises on behalf of applicants – after it emerged that the Manston facility, near Thanet in Kent, is currently occupied by an estimated 4,000 people, despite having been designed for just 1,600.The site, opened in January on a defunct airfield formerly used as a Defence Fire Training and Development Centre, was supposed...
The Independent

Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Bank of England

Just Stop Oil activists have spayed orange paint on the Bank of England’s doors during their latest demonstration in central London.The environmental group also targeted the News UK building, the Home Office, and the MI5 on Monday (31 October).Footage shows the protesters using fire extinguishers to cover the central bank’s entrance in their bid to grab the government’s attention.“The buildings were chosen to represent the four pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy — government, security, finance and media,” Just Stop Oil tweeted.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil protesters spray orange paint on Rolex shop in central LondonNews UK entrance spray-painted orange by Just Stop Oil activistsElon Musk posts and deletes conspiracy tweet about attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband
The Independent

Home Secretary facing questions over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary and the immigration minister could be summoned to face MPs to explain the “car crash” decisions behind the chaos at a migrant holding centre.Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale said he has put forward an urgent question in the Commons to be answered by Suella Braverman or Robert Jenrick.The veteran backbencher described the overcrowding at the Manston site in Kent as “wholly unacceptable” and suggested it may have been allowed to happen “deliberately”.It came as the Channel crossing crisis deepened, amid growing concern over the conditions in which migrants are being held while waiting to be processed once...
The Independent

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in October and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed in the wake of the...
The Independent

Brazil elections: Leonardo DiCaprio leads celebrities celebrating Lula win

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of a number of prominent Hollywood figures celebrating the shock result of the Brazilan presidential election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of the country, won the election over hard-right incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro.As the news broke late on Sunday (31 October), DiCaprio tweeted: “The outcome of the Brazilian election presents an opportunity to change the course of history, not just for Brazil and the Amazon, but for the world.”DiCaprio, an environmentalist, was dragged in to a row with Bolsanrao in 2019 after the then-president made an entirely unsubstantiated allegation that the...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘barbaric’ airstrikes leave 80% of Kyiv without water

Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
The Independent

Australia boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes with win over Ireland

Aaron Finch came back into form and Australia took an appreciable chunk out of their net run-rate deficit at the T20 World Cup by beating Ireland in Brisbane.Finch was criticised for his go-slow in his last knock against Sri Lanka but sparkled with three sixes and six fours in his 63 off 44 balls as Australia posted 179 for five, adding 101 in the last 10 overs.While Ireland lost five wickets in 13 balls to slump from 18 without loss to 25 for five, Lorcan Tucker might have done England a favour with an unbeaten 71 in 48 balls to...
The Independent

Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy