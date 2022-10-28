Read full article on original website
Related
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
CNET
Elon Musk Shares Wild Video of Falcon 9 Rocket's Death Dive
SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Business Insider
Russia says an upgraded version of its struggling Su-57 stealth jet finally made its debut flight
Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet first debuted a decade ago. But Russia has struggled to develop the jet and put it into production. Russian officials now say that an upgraded Su-57 made its debut flight this month. Since it was officially unveiled more than a decade ago, Moscow has touted...
Aviation International News
Skunk Works To Display Darkstar at Edwards Airshow
Lockheed Martin Skunk Works will put a secret hypersonic airplane on static display at the Edwards Air Force Base airshow from October 14 to 16. But it will never fly. It is the Darkstar full-scale model that is featured in the opening scenes of this year’s hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”
KC-46 Pegasus Tanker Flies With A Single Pilot At The Controls
USAFThe Air Force says that being able to operate KC-46As with just one pilot and one boom operator could be a boon in major conflicts.
Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
Ready for lift-off: first space launch from British soil poised to make history
In a few weeks, Britain will become a space power. A Virgin Orbit jumbo jet will take off from an airport in Cornwall, carrying a rocket strapped below one wing. As the plane flies 35,000ft above the Atlantic, it will drop its cargo, the rocket engine will be ignited, and a payload of small satellites will be hurled into Earth orbit.
Amazon may have to turn to SpaceX for help launching its Starlink rival service
"You'd be crazy not to, given their track record."
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
NASA calls on the global public to help it document weird phenomena in the sky
"Spritacular needs your help!"
Digital Trends
Lucy spacecraft snaps stunning image of Earth during flyby
Earlier this month, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft whipped by Earth as it performed a flyby on its way to the Trojan asteroids in the orbit of Jupiter. While it was passing by, it snapped images of both the Earth and the moon as seen from space. NASA recently shared these images with the public.
Hubble Space Telescope watches galaxies' destructive dance in new photo
These galaxies may look like they are performing a cosmic waltz, but the spirals are actually trapped in a dance of death that will someday end in a violent crash.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
A mind-boggling photo from NASA's Lucy probe shows how far the moon is from Earth. Can you spot it?
NASA's Lucy spacecraft snapped a rare photo of Earth and the moon together. The moon is farther and fainter than you might think. Let's find it.
Phys.org
Video: Solar Orbiter's unprecedented view of the quiet corona
The ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission has experienced its second close encounter with the sun. It is delivering more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before. The moment of closest approach took place on October 12 at 19:12 UTC (21:12 CEST), when Solar Orbiter was just 29% of the Earth's distance from the sun. This movie comes from 13 October, when the spacecraft's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) returned the highest resolution movie of the quiet corona ever taken with any instrument.
First-ever inflatable wing sail technology is being mounted on a merchant ship
A maritime company has declared a "milestone" by installing the first automated, retractable, inflatable wing sail technology on a merchant ship. The container ship MN Pélican owned by Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, had the 100 sqm wing prototype installed, according to Michelin, the French industrial equipment supplier. On Thursday, "Michelin,...
Engadget
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the sun ‘smiling’
The dark spots are known as coronal holes. It’s been a busy week for NASA in the days leading up to Halloween. In the spirit of the season, the agency recently released a new image of the Eagle Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope where the . By coincidence, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory managed to capture a similarly spooky image of the sun.
