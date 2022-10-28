The ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission has experienced its second close encounter with the sun. It is delivering more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before. The moment of closest approach took place on October 12 at 19:12 UTC (21:12 CEST), when Solar Orbiter was just 29% of the Earth's distance from the sun. This movie comes from 13 October, when the spacecraft's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) returned the highest resolution movie of the quiet corona ever taken with any instrument.

