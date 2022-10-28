ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

South Africa allows superyacht belonging to Putin ally billionaire to dock in Cape Town

South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory.“South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told reporters in a statement on Tuesday.“We have no reason to prevent their entry into South Africa,” Mr Magwenya added.“South Africa’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the United Nations. Currently, there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”The movement of the $521m (£472m) superyacht, named Nord, to South Africa from...
BBC

Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park

A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Daily Mail

Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation

Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
Daily Mail

At least 18 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean after Greek coastguard launched desperate rescue mission after two sailboats slammed into rocks amid storm

At least 18 migrants have died in the Mediterranean Sea after Greek coastguard launched a desperate search when two sailboats clammed into rocks during a storm. Eighteen victims, nearly all of them women, drowned and a further 30 migrants are still missing after gale force winds of up to 45mph caused havoc off the island of Lesbos late last night.
Daily Mail

Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America

A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
Newsweek

Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'

Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
The Associated Press

New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port

MILAN (AP) — The new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italy’s ports, according to Italian media reports Wednesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS...
CNN

Why Switzerland built a 2-kilometer-long train

Made up of 100 cars and stretching for 1,906 meters, an electric-powered train has spiraled out of the Swiss mountains to smash a world record as part of celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary of the country's railways.
The Guardian

Ukrainians use phone app to spot deadly Russian drone attacks

A simple mobile phone app has been developed by Ukrainian volunteers to allow civilians to report sightings of incoming Russian drones and missiles – and, it is hoped, increase the proportion shot down before they hit the ground. The app, ePPO, relies on a phone’s GPS and compass, and...
Newsweek

Russian Agent Spying on HIMARS Positions Detained in Ukraine: Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has captured a "Russian agent" who had apparently been spying on Ukrainian heavy artillery. On Saturday the SBU posted four photographs to its official Twitter account showing a man being searched by two Ukrainian soldiers, the suspect being interrogated and then SBU agents looking through a phone.
