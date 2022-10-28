South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory.“South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told reporters in a statement on Tuesday.“We have no reason to prevent their entry into South Africa,” Mr Magwenya added.“South Africa’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the United Nations. Currently, there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”The movement of the $521m (£472m) superyacht, named Nord, to South Africa from...

2 DAYS AGO