ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Slater, Valletta Set Sights on 94th Assembly District Seat

The race for the 94th Assembly District seat pits Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater against Carmel resident and first-time candidate Kathleen Valletta. They are running Nov. 8 to succeed Kevin Byrne, who is running unopposed for Putnam County Executive to replace MaryEllen Odell. Odell is term limited. Slater, who was re-elected...
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Shimsky Looking to Make Jump From Board of Legislators to Assembly

Change doesn’t happen often in the Assembly district that includes Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant. The late Richard Brodsky served 28 years and the current incumbent, Tom Abinanti, has spent the last 12 years representing that territory. But change will happen this year in the 92nd Assembly District after County...
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off

Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Challenger Takes on Burdick in 93rd Assembly District Bid

Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Bedford) is running for a second term representing the 93rd Assembly District that includes the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and part of White Plains. A longtime Bedford resident, Burdick had been the town’s first Democratic supervisor...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
milfordmirror.com

What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theexaminernews.com

Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat

Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Woodstock: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 740 Brook Avenue in The Bronx

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched a new affordable housing lottery for units at 740 Brook Avenue, a 9-story, mixed-use building in the Woodstock neighborhood of the South Bronx as reported by YIMBY . Brook Avenue Apartments is offering 42 newly constructed studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom affordable units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Schiliro Decides Against Run for Sixth Term for North Castle Supervisor

Five-term North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro announced late last week that he will not seek re-election next year, marking the end of a 16-year run on the Town Board. Schiliro, who served as a councilman for six years before starting what will be 10 years leading the town, said the decision is based on work and family commitments. He cited the merger between PCSB, where he serves as vice president, and CMS Bancorp earlier this year as placing more demands on his time.
NORTH CASTLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy