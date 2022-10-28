Read full article on original website
theexaminernews.com
Slater, Valletta Set Sights on 94th Assembly District Seat
The race for the 94th Assembly District seat pits Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater against Carmel resident and first-time candidate Kathleen Valletta. They are running Nov. 8 to succeed Kevin Byrne, who is running unopposed for Putnam County Executive to replace MaryEllen Odell. Odell is term limited. Slater, who was re-elected...
theexaminernews.com
Shimsky Looking to Make Jump From Board of Legislators to Assembly
Change doesn’t happen often in the Assembly district that includes Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant. The late Richard Brodsky served 28 years and the current incumbent, Tom Abinanti, has spent the last 12 years representing that territory. But change will happen this year in the 92nd Assembly District after County...
theexaminernews.com
New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off
Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
theexaminernews.com
Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup
Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
Lock the front doors of NYC public schools already (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It doesn’t seem all that complicated. If you want to secure your home, you make sure that all the doors to the dwelling are locked. It shouldn’t be any different at New York City public schools. But it is. Under current policy, every...
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Challenger Takes on Burdick in 93rd Assembly District Bid
Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Bedford) is running for a second term representing the 93rd Assembly District that includes the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and part of White Plains. A longtime Bedford resident, Burdick had been the town’s first Democratic supervisor...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
For asylum seekers looking to work in New York, desperation meets necessity
Rows of cots inside the encampment for asylum seekers on Randall's Island. The facility welcomed its first migrants on Wednesday. Without work permits, many of the over 21,000 newcomers are struggling to find work. [ more › ]
Come back next year: Asylum seeker resource center in Manhattan lacks resources
Jennifer Arcia, seen with her husband and two kids, said getting help at the resource center for asylum seekers seemed "like a question of luck." Migrants say they’re being turned away empty-handed from the resource center. Many then return to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, where they arrived aboard buses sent from the border. [ more › ]
Montclair, NJ's mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
milfordmirror.com
What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
New York City salary transparency law set to go into effect
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A New York City law will require companies with at least four employees to post salary ranges in job listings in an effort to increase pay transparency starting Tuesday. Employers advertising jobs in the city who have at least one employee currently located...
theexaminernews.com
Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat
Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
norwoodnews.org
Woodstock: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 740 Brook Avenue in The Bronx
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched a new affordable housing lottery for units at 740 Brook Avenue, a 9-story, mixed-use building in the Woodstock neighborhood of the South Bronx as reported by YIMBY . Brook Avenue Apartments is offering 42 newly constructed studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom affordable units.
Legal Aid Society files lawsuit to stop illegal apartment conversions in NYC
Legal Aid Society filed a lawsuit against the New York City Department of Buildings, the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal and landlords of a Brooklyn building after they say illegal apartment layout alterations have been initiated. The Legal Aid Society says these alterations can displace long-term rent-stabilized tenants.
Village Voice
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed
Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
Midterm Election: Long Island residents take advantage of early voting
Long Island residents are taking advantage of early voting for the midterm election.
theexaminernews.com
Schiliro Decides Against Run for Sixth Term for North Castle Supervisor
Five-term North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro announced late last week that he will not seek re-election next year, marking the end of a 16-year run on the Town Board. Schiliro, who served as a councilman for six years before starting what will be 10 years leading the town, said the decision is based on work and family commitments. He cited the merger between PCSB, where he serves as vice president, and CMS Bancorp earlier this year as placing more demands on his time.
Early voting: Lawler holds ‘Back the Blue’ rally; former President Clinton stumps for Maloney
Those registered to vote in New York and have not applied to vote absentee are eligible to vote early starting today until Nov. 6.
