Dow Tennis Classic: Camila Osorio defeats Genie Bouchard to advance to second round
Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by defeating Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday night. Osorio, ranked No 83, will play American Elizabeth Mandlik next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater...
WTA Rankings: Swiatek begins 31st week as world No 1 as top 10 remains static
Poland’s Iga Swiatek leads the WTA rankings for the 31st consecutive week as the world’s top 10 remains static this week. Swiatek’s 31-week reign is the 15th longest in WTA history and with the Pole assured of ending the season as world No 1, she will pass Angelique Kerber (34 weeks) and Amelie Mauresmo (39 weeks) on the list. The next player ahead on the list for most weeks as world No 1 is Victoria Azarenka, who was at the top of the rankings for 51 weeks.
Dow Tennis Classic: Mandlik moves into second round
American Elizabeth Mandlik won against Romanian Gabriela Lee 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday night. Mandlik, ranked No 122, will face the winner of the match between Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard and Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 5 seed, next.
Now Felix Auger-Aliassime has learned how to win, he must target Masters 1000 success
He is the man in form at the end of the season. With three titles in three weeks – in Florence (ATP 250), Antwerp (ATP 250) and Basel (ATP 500) – and with 13 consecutive victories on the ATP Tour, Felix Auger-Aliassime has won more matches than anyone else since the end of the US Open.
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
Cressy upsets Schwartzman, faces defending champ Djokovic next in Paris
American Maxime Cressy defeated Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Cressy, ranked No 34, will play No 6 seed Novak Djokovic next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan Wawrinka. Denis Shapovalov vs....
Paris Masters: De Minaur upsets Medvedev to reach last 16
Australian Alex de Minaur upset world No 3 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Rolex Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday afternoon. This is the biggest upset in the tournament so far after Jannick Sinner’s elimination against Lorenzo Musetti (first round)
Musetti edges Cilic, advances to Paris second round against Basilashvili
Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by beating Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will play Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs....
Qualifier Huesler shocks Sinner, through to Paris second round
Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler won against Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Huesler, ranked No 61, will play Russian Karen Khachanov next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan...
Khachanov advances to Paris second round
Russian Karen Khachanov won against Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face the winner of the match between Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, next.
Wildcard Gasquet to face Ruud in Paris second round
French wildcard Richard Gasquet moved into the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Slovak Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-1 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Gasquet, ranked No 76, will play No 3 seed Casper Ruud next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul.
Paris Masters: Paul sets up Nadal clash
American Tommy Paul won against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 31, will face second seed Rafael Nadal next. Nadal's opening round opponent in Paris: @TommyPaul1 🇺🇸. The American sees off Bautista...
Paris Masters: Carreno Busta moves into second round
No 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Carreno Busta, ranked No 14, will face the winner of the match between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo next.
Dow Tennis Classic: Hibino books spot in second round, defeating the No1 seed Shuai Zhang
Japanese Nao Hibino reached the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Monday. Hibino, ranked No 144, will play the winner of the match between Katrina Scott and Robin Anderson next.
Paris Masters: Ymer wins, will aim to end Auger-Aliassime’s 13-match win streak next
Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer reached the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Ymer, ranked No 74, will face No 8 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The Canadian has been on a roll in...
Paris Masters: Draper reaches second round, defeating French current No1 Rinderknech
Jack Draper moved into the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and current French best ranked player (42nd), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Draper, ranked No 45, will face American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, next. The perfect Paris debut...
Unsure of form and away from his young son, Rafael Nadal back to the “try my best” mode
Rafael Nadal will return to the court for the first time since the Laver Cup on Wednesday when he plays Tommy Paul in the second round of the Paris Masters. In many ways, it’s surprising to see Nadal on court at Bercy again; he’s only played the event eight times, he’s never won it and he’s had to pull out during the event three times because of injury.
Paris Masters: Isner sets up Rublev clash in second round
American John Isner advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by winning against German qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Monday. Isner, ranked No 47 in the world, will face No 7 seed Andrey Rublev next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena,...
Dow Tennis Classic: Canadian qualifier Sebov makes second round
Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov advanced to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by beating American qualifier Robin Montgomery 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday. Sebov, ranked No 229, will face Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round...
Holger Rune saves three match points to edge Wawrinka in Paris thriller
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Rune had to show his steel to earn the victory, the Dane saved two match points while serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set, and he saved another at 5-6, ad-out in the third set before playing a perfect tiebreak to close out his victory in two hours and 30 minutes.
