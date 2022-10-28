Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
KPLC TV
TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana
Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
theadvocate.com
What was that bright flash in the Louisiana sky? Comet dust likely triggered fireball, some say
Rebecca Falcon had just dropped her 10-year-old off at Brusly Upper Elementary and was headed north on River Road to the Baton Rouge airport when the flash caught her eye. The white streak above the new Mississippi River Bridge kind of looked like a shooting star, she said, but it was so quick she wasn't sure.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect more rain through very late tonight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off and on periods of rain will continue through the overnight hours with the rain gradaully tappering off near sunrise Saturday morning. The heaviest rain may produce gusty winds at times, but the threat of severe weather is nearly zero. Saturday is shaping up to...
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: The speckled trout limit in Louisiana is 25, but it's 3 in Texas. Here's why.
Decades ago Fram, the maker of auto oil filters, came up with one of the greatest marketing slogans ever: “Pay us now, or pay us later.”. Everyone could relate to that. Do the necessary maintenance now or face much higher costs later. That slogan keeps coming to mind when...
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
DOTD announces completion of U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that the $12M U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete. Work began on the project in August 2019 and was completed in October 2022. As part of DOTD’s bridge preservation program, the project involved replacing needed structural metalwork […]
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 2. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday
A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
