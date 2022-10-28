ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana

Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect more rain through very late tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Off and on periods of rain will continue through the overnight hours with the rain gradaully tappering off near sunrise Saturday morning. The heaviest rain may produce gusty winds at times, but the threat of severe weather is nearly zero. Saturday is shaping up to...
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
DOTD announces completion of U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that the $12M U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete. Work began on the project in August 2019 and was completed in October 2022. As part of DOTD’s bridge preservation program, the project involved replacing needed structural metalwork […]
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 2. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
