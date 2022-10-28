Poland’s Iga Swiatek leads the WTA rankings for the 31st consecutive week as the world’s top 10 remains static this week. Swiatek’s 31-week reign is the 15th longest in WTA history and with the Pole assured of ending the season as world No 1, she will pass Angelique Kerber (34 weeks) and Amelie Mauresmo (39 weeks) on the list. The next player ahead on the list for most weeks as world No 1 is Victoria Azarenka, who was at the top of the rankings for 51 weeks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO