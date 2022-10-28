ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Paris Masters: Norrie beats Kecmanovic to reach second round

No 12 seed Cameron Norrie won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Norrie, ranked No 13, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and Croat Borna Coric next. Paris Masters 1000,...
tennismajors.com

Paris Masters: Isner sets up Rublev clash in second round

American John Isner advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by winning against German qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Monday. Isner, ranked No 47 in the world, will face No 7 seed Andrey Rublev next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena,...
tennismajors.com

Musetti edges Cilic, advances to Paris second round against Basilashvili

Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by beating Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will play Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs....
tennismajors.com

Qualifier Huesler shocks Sinner, through to Paris second round

Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler won against Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Huesler, ranked No 61, will play Russian Karen Khachanov next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan...
tennismajors.com

WTA Rankings: Swiatek begins 31st week as world No 1 as top 10 remains static

Poland’s Iga Swiatek leads the WTA rankings for the 31st consecutive week as the world’s top 10 remains static this week. Swiatek’s 31-week reign is the 15th longest in WTA history and with the Pole assured of ending the season as world No 1, she will pass Angelique Kerber (34 weeks) and Amelie Mauresmo (39 weeks) on the list. The next player ahead on the list for most weeks as world No 1 is Victoria Azarenka, who was at the top of the rankings for 51 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
tennismajors.com

Paris Masters: Nishioka wins to set up Alcaraz showdown

Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka won against Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Nishioka, ranked No 38, will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena, EUR 5.415.410, most recent results first):. Cameron...
tennismajors.com

Knee issue ‘not too serious’ for Alcaraz

Ahead of the Rolex Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that the knee problem he’s been suffering recently is not a major issue. The world No 1 has not yet wrapped up the year-end top spot, and knows that it’ll be hard work in the forthcoming week, with a field including Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and defending Paris champion Novak Djokovic.
tennismajors.com

Year-end No 1 still not in Alcaraz’s hands after Basel defeat

Beyond the title itself, this year’s Rolex Paris Masters will have, as in most other years, two other high stakes: the distribution of the last qualifying spots for the year-end finals, and the place of world No 1 at the end of the season. When it comes to the...
tennismajors.com

ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.

Comments / 0

Community Policy