Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Norrie beats Kecmanovic to reach second round
No 12 seed Cameron Norrie won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Norrie, ranked No 13, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and Croat Borna Coric next. Paris Masters 1000,...
tennismajors.com
Back to business: Medvedev dedicates Vienna trophy to his wife after comeback win over Shapovalov
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won the Vienna Open trophy by defeating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday. And he dedicated the win to his wife Dasha, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child – a little girl. “I...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Isner sets up Rublev clash in second round
American John Isner advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by winning against German qualifier Oscar Otte 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Monday. Isner, ranked No 47 in the world, will face No 7 seed Andrey Rublev next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena,...
tennismajors.com
Musetti edges Cilic, advances to Paris second round against Basilashvili
Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by beating Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will play Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs....
tennismajors.com
VIDEO: Auger-Aliassime is the giant of the indoor season with three consecutive titles
Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the tournaments in Florence, Antwerp and Basel in the last three weeks. He is undefeated in 13 matches.
tennismajors.com
Qualifier Huesler shocks Sinner, through to Paris second round
Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler won against Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Huesler, ranked No 61, will play Russian Karen Khachanov next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan...
tennismajors.com
Berrettini pulls out of Paris; Lucky loser Fognini to face the player he lost to in qualies
Italy’s Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the Rolex Paris Masters, which starts today, due to a foot injury and is hoping to return for the Davis Cup Finals next month. Berrettini, ranked No 15 in the world, was seeded 13th in Paris and was due to play French qualifier Arthur Fils in the first round.
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Swiatek begins 31st week as world No 1 as top 10 remains static
Poland’s Iga Swiatek leads the WTA rankings for the 31st consecutive week as the world’s top 10 remains static this week. Swiatek’s 31-week reign is the 15th longest in WTA history and with the Pole assured of ending the season as world No 1, she will pass Angelique Kerber (34 weeks) and Amelie Mauresmo (39 weeks) on the list. The next player ahead on the list for most weeks as world No 1 is Victoria Azarenka, who was at the top of the rankings for 51 weeks.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Nishioka wins to set up Alcaraz showdown
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka won against Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Nishioka, ranked No 38, will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena, EUR 5.415.410, most recent results first):. Cameron...
tennismajors.com
Rune wins ninth match in a row to set up Auger-Aliassime clash in Basel and break into top 20
Danish teen Holger Rune reached his third consecutive final on the ATP Tour, upsetting Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the championship match at the Swiss Indoors on Saturday. Rune overcame a 6-2 deficit in the second set tiebreak and won six points in a row to beat Bautista...
tennismajors.com
‘Everything came so fast’ – Alcaraz on his surprise rise to top of the world
Carlos Alcaraz is in pole position to seal the year-end world No 1 spot – but the teenager admits that his rapid rise to the top this year has taken him somewhat by surprise. “It was my dream to win a Grand Slam, to become No 1 of the...
tennismajors.com
Knee issue ‘not too serious’ for Alcaraz
Ahead of the Rolex Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that the knee problem he’s been suffering recently is not a major issue. The world No 1 has not yet wrapped up the year-end top spot, and knows that it’ll be hard work in the forthcoming week, with a field including Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and defending Paris champion Novak Djokovic.
tennismajors.com
Year-end No 1 still not in Alcaraz’s hands after Basel defeat
Beyond the title itself, this year’s Rolex Paris Masters will have, as in most other years, two other high stakes: the distribution of the last qualifying spots for the year-end finals, and the place of world No 1 at the end of the season. When it comes to the...
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic: I had “a bit of luck” on Federer’s second match point at Wimbledon 2019
Invited by Marion Bartoli to comment on his 21 Grand Slam titles on the French radio station RMC, Novak Djokovic made a big admission about his win at Wimbledon in 2019. He said he had “a bit of luck” on one of two Roger Federer’s match points at 8-7 in the fifth set.
Comments / 0