KEYC
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
KEYC
Fairmont wins battle of the Cards advancing to Section 3AAA title game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont football team hosted Luverne in the Section 3AAA semifinals Saturday. Fairmont wins by a final of 35-0. Cardinals play Waseca for the Section 3AAA Title game on Friday.
KEYC
Furry’s OT heroics lifts MSU past Bowling Green
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (4-3) defeated Bowling Green 3-2 in overtime to open up its CCHA schedule on a high note. The Mavericks saw three players net their first goals of the season. Junior Ondrej Pavel put the puck into a open net to give MSU a 1-0 lead in the first period. Later, sophomore Tanner Edwards scored off his own rebound in the second frame, before Bowling Green tied the game up at two to force overtime.
KEYC
BEA rolls to win over Maple River
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hosted Maple River in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. BEA wins big 38-6 over Maple River. Blue Earth Area plays St. Clair/Loyola for the championship Friday night at JWP High School.
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola storms past Blooming Prairie
Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT.
KEYC
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
Updated: 39 minutes ago.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
KEYC
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
Updated: 5 hours ago.
KEYC
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
Updated: 5 hours ago.
KEYC
Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted. This is the story of Leelah, a dog...
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
KEYC
YMCA board members plan for future without eastside location
Updated: 6 hours ago.
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Faribault County Register
Wells to peck away at chicken question
Add Wells to the list of cities in the area being asked to consider allowing residents to have chickens inside of the town’s city limits. The topic was on the agenda at the Wells City Council meeting held on Monday, Oct. 24. Nicole Meyer addressed the council saying her...
KEYC
Large crowd comes out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second year, Riverfront Drive closed Saturday to celebrate the hispanic Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Last year’s event was an overwhelming success for organizers, who came back more prepared than ever, as organizers estimate this year’s event to be nearly double the size of last year’s.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
knuj.net
BUSY DAY SATURDAY IN NEW ULM
The Brown County Historical Society is having their Halloween Scavenger Hunt Saturday. Amy Johnson with the Historical Society says it will be from 10 – 2 at the museum. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and kids need to be accompanied by an adult. You will be able to hunt for Halloween themed items throughout the museum and then receive a prize which will be a treat or a tattoo. Admission is free. Also Saturday is the Halloween Hop with Trick or Treating with many businesses throughout New Ulm. You can get more information at new ulm dot com or by calling the Chamber at 507-233-4300.
KEYC
United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. The nonprofit aims to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives. It serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties. United Way is led by...
ktoe.com
No One Injured in New Ulm Kitchen Fire
On Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 7:41 p.m., the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 301 North Front Street for a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, there was smoke coming from the rear of the house. All occupants were already out of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen area which received heavy fire damage. The fire is believed to start on the stove. There were working smoke detectors in the house. Firefighters had the fire under control within ½ hour and were on scene for approximately one hour. Three pets were removed safely. No injuries were reported. NUFD was assisted by the New Ulm Police Department.
