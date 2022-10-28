Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis Brown football falls to Pierre 42-14
PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers fell to the number one seeded Pierre Governors, 42-14, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Thursday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. “The Pierre team is just a different beast even from last year, but you can not start out a game with a kick return for a touchdown, and those type of things,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “You just have to come out and be ready to play right away. Our kids fought, and it was not a lack of effort, just an execution deal at times.”
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football returns home to face Fort Lewis
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State football will host Fort Lewis College at noon today in a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match up, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. Black Hills State is currently 5-3 on the season, and they are on a three-game losing slide.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish bike club excels in season-ending event
SPEARFISH — Five members of the Spearfish High School Mountain Bike Team earned top-25 finishes at the Colorado state championship races held Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Edan Coin earned top honors in the Sophomore Boys’ division, with teammate Mathew Currier finishing 11th. Ben Muth (14th place in...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
Black Hills Pioneer
Knights of Columbus donate to Boys & Girls Club
LEAD — On Sunday, the Black Hills Council #703, Knights of Columbus at St. Patrick’s Church in Lead presented a $1,000 check to the Director of the Boys & Girls Club Lead/Deadwood, Greg Watson. This money came from the many Lead citizens who make donations to the Knight’s annual fundraisers. Watson took over as club director in August.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
Black Hills Pioneer
Del Aryls Hancock
Del Aryls Hancock (Mutchler) gained her angel wings on October 15, 2022 at the age of 50 after a brief illness with her husband by her side. Del was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 17, 1972 to Tom Mutchler and Sandy Mutchler (Mattson). Del joined two sisters, Nancy and Jody, and brother Wes. Del attended schools in Lead and Deadwood, and graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School May 1990. Del was blessed with a son, Bo Michael on July 16, 1991. On July 23, 1994 Del married Richard “Rick” Hancock and to that union was blessed with a son Richard Hancock on February 5, 1996.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KELOLAND TV
Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills who are still working to contain a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon. The fire, south of Hill City, near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness area...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood to conduct fire history study
DEADWOOD — City officials in Deadwood have set out to get a handle on the city’s fire history, as the services of Dr. Peter Brown of Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research in Fort Collins, Colo., have been retained in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to conduct a study that will ultimately date the fire and environmental history of Deadwood Gulch.
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
sdpb.org
Democrats bet on ballot issues and slow reconstruction of a diminished party
Come January, it’ll be 50 years since Rapid City lawyer Gene Lebrun became Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives. It hasn’t happened since. At least, not to a Democrat. Lebrun is one of only three Democrats in South Dakota history to serve as Speaker of the...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
