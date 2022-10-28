ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis Brown football falls to Pierre 42-14

PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers fell to the number one seeded Pierre Governors, 42-14, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Thursday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. “The Pierre team is just a different beast even from last year, but you can not start out a game with a kick return for a touchdown, and those type of things,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach. “You just have to come out and be ready to play right away. Our kids fought, and it was not a lack of effort, just an execution deal at times.”
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU football returns home to face Fort Lewis

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State football will host Fort Lewis College at noon today in a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match up, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. Black Hills State is currently 5-3 on the season, and they are on a three-game losing slide.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish bike club excels in season-ending event

SPEARFISH — Five members of the Spearfish High School Mountain Bike Team earned top-25 finishes at the Colorado state championship races held Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Edan Coin earned top honors in the Sophomore Boys’ division, with teammate Mathew Currier finishing 11th. Ben Muth (14th place in...
SPEARFISH, SD
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Knights of Columbus donate to Boys & Girls Club

LEAD — On Sunday, the Black Hills Council #703, Knights of Columbus at St. Patrick’s Church in Lead presented a $1,000 check to the Director of the Boys & Girls Club Lead/Deadwood, Greg Watson. This money came from the many Lead citizens who make donations to the Knight’s annual fundraisers. Watson took over as club director in August.
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
sdpb.org

Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City

A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Del Aryls Hancock

Del Aryls Hancock (Mutchler) gained her angel wings on October 15, 2022 at the age of 50 after a brief illness with her husband by her side. Del was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 17, 1972 to Tom Mutchler and Sandy Mutchler (Mattson). Del joined two sisters, Nancy and Jody, and brother Wes. Del attended schools in Lead and Deadwood, and graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School May 1990. Del was blessed with a son, Bo Michael on July 16, 1991. On July 23, 1994 Del married Richard “Rick” Hancock and to that union was blessed with a son Richard Hancock on February 5, 1996.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Moose visits Rapid City garden center

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills who are still working to contain a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon. The fire, south of Hill City, near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness area...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood to conduct fire history study

DEADWOOD — City officials in Deadwood have set out to get a handle on the city’s fire history, as the services of Dr. Peter Brown of Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research in Fort Collins, Colo., have been retained in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to conduct a study that will ultimately date the fire and environmental history of Deadwood Gulch.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
RAPID CITY, SD

