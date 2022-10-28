Read full article on original website
Related
qhubonews.com
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Jacek Siewiera, Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland, to exchange views on a range of shared global policy issues. They affirmed the commitment and resolve of the United States and Poland to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, and discussed the need to continue to impose costs on Russia for its unjust and unlawful actions. They also discussed the importance of continued NATO unity as the Alliance implements deliverables agreed to at the Madrid Summit. In addition, they affirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland and discussed opportunities for expanded cooperation in the defense and energy sectors.
qhubonews.com
Remarks By President Biden After Voting Early with Granddaughter Natalie Biden
THE PRESIDENT: I want to make a brief statement about Nancy and Paul Pelosi. You know, I talked to them. He seems to be doing a lot better. It looks like he’s going to recover fully. And — but also, don’t know for certain, but it looks like this...
qhubonews.com
Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
SUBJECT: Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $275 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown.
S.Korea president calls for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents
SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Tuesday for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents, saying the Halloween crush that killed more than 150 people in the capital shows the importance of crowd management, his office said.
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing. Some in government will view shoring up the economic partnership with China as crucial at a time Germany, battered by the energy crisis, is hurtling towards a recession.
qhubonews.com
Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Travel to North Africa and Asia and Vice President Harris’s Travel to Asia
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia. On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. At COP27, he will build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade.
qhubonews.com
Statement by President Joe Biden on Tragedy in Seoul, Republic of Korea
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured. The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.
qhubonews.com
Statement by President Joe Biden Congratulating Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as President of Brazil
I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. ###. The post...
Comments / 0