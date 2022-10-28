Read full article on original website
Related
qhubonews.com
Remarks By President Biden After Voting Early with Granddaughter Natalie Biden
THE PRESIDENT: I want to make a brief statement about Nancy and Paul Pelosi. You know, I talked to them. He seems to be doing a lot better. It looks like he’s going to recover fully. And — but also, don’t know for certain, but it looks like this...
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation on Protecting Reproductive Rights
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon, everyone. (Applause.) MS. BUSH: Well, having one of those “how did I get here?” moments. I think all-girls school really began the confidence required to come up here and interview two incredible women such as yourselves. And I want to thank you on...
Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris At a Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hello, Pennsylvania! (Applause.) Good evening. Good evening. Good evening. It is so good to be here with all of these extraordinary leaders. I just said to Jaime — he was just on fire tonight, wasn’t he? (Laughs.) I want to thank Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the DNC, for all the work. He’s been traveling all over the country and doing an extraordinary job. So, Jaime, thank you for that warm and wonderful introduction and all that you do. (Applause.)
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at a “Get Out The Vote” Happy Hour
THE VICE PRESIDENT: What’s up, Philly? (Applause.) Are you going to elect John Fetterman to be the next senator from the great state of Pennsylvania? (Applause.) So I’m in town to say hey to all of you. And — AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Hey!. THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you. And...
Comments / 0