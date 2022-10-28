ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

qhubonews.com

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Gaggle

Q Madam Vice President, what’s the significance of you and President Biden being in PA today? Do you think Mr. Fetterman can win this election?. THE VICE PRESIDENT: I absolutely do believe that John Fetterman will win this election. But it’s going to require everybody to understand what’s at stake, and so much is at stake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

President Biden speaks in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday, speaking at Onondaga Community College about the Micron plant proposed in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County. You can watch the president’s speech above. The president delivered remarks regarding the construction of a $100 billion Micron “megafab” chip plant. President Biden’s arrival in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
qhubonews.com

Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Travel to North Africa and Asia and Vice President Harris’s Travel to Asia

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia. On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. At COP27, he will build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...

