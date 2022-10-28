Read full article on original website
Related
March Madness a bedrock in ever-changing college landscape
If the latest spasm of conference realignment in college sports was supposed to spell doom for the Big 12 or Pac-12 — or for any other conference, for that matter — somebody forgot to tell the basketball coaches. In college hoops, where virtually all success is measured by...
Post Register
Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.”. The school announced the move on Sunday,...
UCF's OL Deserves Game Ball vs Cincinnati
The offensive line of the UCF Knights were the best unit versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Post Register
Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
Post Register
Johnson caps $35M year, leads team to season-ending LIV win
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too.
Comments / 0