The Guardian

World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO

The economic impact of the Ukraine war and growing risk of a global recession have sent the post-pandemic worldwide jobs boom into reverse, according to recent research. The International Labour Organization, which is affiliated to the United Nations, said the decline in the demand for workers over the past three months came after a rise in jobs and hours worked in the developed and developing world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘barbaric’ airstrikes leave 80% of Kyiv without water

Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...

