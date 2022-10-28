Read full article on original website
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO
The economic impact of the Ukraine war and growing risk of a global recession have sent the post-pandemic worldwide jobs boom into reverse, according to recent research. The International Labour Organization, which is affiliated to the United Nations, said the decline in the demand for workers over the past three months came after a rise in jobs and hours worked in the developed and developing world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mobilized Russians Given 'Barely Usable' Guns in Ukraine, U.K. Says
There have been several reports that the newly mobilized Russian troops are being sent to Ukraine with little training, basic equipment and older weapons.
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 44 of more than 50 cruise missiles that were launched by Russia.
British Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Report Russian Spies Hacked Liz Truss' Phone
Information emerged this summer but was kept hidden as Truss angled to become prime minister, according to the report.
The US economy is 'dead in the water' and inflation is squeezing consumers, Steve Forbes says
Steve Forbes warned "hard times are coming" for the US as high inflation, energy shortages and a strong dollar destruct markets, per Fox Business.
Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘barbaric’ airstrikes leave 80% of Kyiv without water
Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
