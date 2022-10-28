Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
Miami and Virginia didn’t exactly play the game of the year on Saturday. Both Mario Cristobal and Tony Elliott have been under fire during the 1st years of their respective tenures. Cristobal was 35-13 in 4 seasons at Oregon, but has seen the Hurricanes fail to gain much traction despite high expectations heading into the season. Elliott, after over a decade on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, is hoping to get the Cavaliers to their first bowl since 2019 after taking over for Bronco Mendenhall in Charlottesville.
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Miami Northwestern celebrated a historical homecoming night on Saturday. Along with breezing past LaSalle, 44-0, at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, Northwestern senior quarterback Taron Dickens set the Miami-Dade County career passing yardage record. The timing of Dickens’ ...
There have been times when Miami was better known for its crime scene than its cocktail scene, but oh how things have changed. Thanks to several talented Magic City bartenders and the growth of cocktail culture, the Magic City has made a name for itself with a growing mixology game offering plenty of places to whet your whistle.
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Actor Dwayne Johnson chats with Ed Hudak at the Orange Bowl in 2007. While most fans know Johnson’s story, they may not be familiar with Hudak. Although there is a 12 year age difference, Johnson and Hudak have much in common. Both were high school football stars in Bethlehem, PA who accepted football scholarships to attend the University of Miami. Long before be became a pro wrestler and box office movie star known as “The Rock, Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. While Johnson often portrays a crime fighting superhero in the movies, Hudak is the real deal as the current Chief of Police for the City of Coral Gables. Photo by JC Ridley.
MIAMI - Five years from now, Waldorf Astoria Miami will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan. Over 1,000 feet, at 100 stories, the new tower will not only stand out, but change the Miami skyline in a big way. The project had its groundbreaking Thursday morning at the corner of NE 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard and it's expected to be completed by 2027. "These mountains that we are doing today, they're our mountains," Charles Sieger said. He's one half of Sieger Suarez Architects, the firm that designed the new building. He told CBS they have been...
Video published on the social media account Only in Dade appears to show an officer forcefully removing a teenager from a high school game Friday in southwest Miami-Dade. Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef.
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
Given the quantity and quality of vessels at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, it’s not easy for any new model to make a splash during the South Florida event. That is particularly true for anything out of the mainstream boat-building world, and even more so in the relatively small high-performance segment.
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
In Hialeah, mornings are filled with neighborhood roosters crowing, a cafecito on the stove, and a little white box stuffed con algo rico. Cuban bakeries are the heart and soul of Hialeah, keeping its people fueled with irresponsible amounts of caffeine and the occasional pastelito. It feels like there's a bakery on every corner of this neighborhood. So we narrowed it down to some of our favorites in case you ever want a proper pastelito de guayaba or a fresh loaf of Cuban bread to bribe that rooster next door to shut up.
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off on some fancy wheels. Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale...
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
MIAMI – Miami International Airport and American Airlines announced at an event Thursday morning that they are now offering everyday flights to Tel Aviv. The event took place around 11:30 a.m. at American’s Flagship Lounge at Miami International Airport. “We are partnering with the Israeli Consulate for an...
